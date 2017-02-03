What time is kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday 4 February.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be shown live on UK television but will be available on beIN Sports in the United States.

Remember when…

These two sides met each other a grand total of six times last season and in their first match-up, Athletic ran out 4-0 winners.

A goal from Mikel San Jose and a Aritz Aduriz hat-trick gave the Basque side a hefty first-leg advantage in the Supercopa de Espana.

Player to watch…

Andres Iniesta: The veteran returned to training earlier this week after recuperating from the calf injury he sustained last month. Iniesta could therefore be in line for a return, but Sergio Busquets remains out with an ankle problem.

Past three-meetings…

Barcelona 3 (Suarez, Neymar, Messi) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Saborit)

​Copa del Rey, January 2017

Athletic Bilbao 2 (Aduriz, Williams) Barcelona 1 (Messi)

​Copa del Rey, January 2017

Athletic Bilbao 0 Barcelona 1 (Rakitic)

La Liga, August 2016

Form guide…

Barcelona: WWWWDW

Athletic Bilbao: WDLDDW