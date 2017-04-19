Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has to hope his side can pull off yet another stunning comeback to advance in the Champions League this evening.

The Spanish giants looked down and out after losing the first leg of their last-16 tie 4-0 against Paris St Germain in February, but produced a remarkable 6-1 second-leg triumph last month to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

They gave themselves another mountain to climb as they suffered a crushing 3-0 loss to Juventus in Turin last Tuesday in the first leg of the last-eight meeting, but their past form would suggest they cannot be written off just yet.

1/22 Gianluigi Buffon - 8 out of 10 39 and as good as ever. Denied Andrés Iniesta in the first-half with a superb close-range stop. AFP/Getty

2/22 Dani Alves - 8 out of 10 An imperious performance against his old team. Strong going forward and solid at the back. Could have done better with an injury-time chance, though. Getty

3/22 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Fantastic at the back alongside Chiellini and confident bringing the ball out from the back. Getty

4/22 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10 A rock in defence and a threat going forward to boot. Monstered Mascherano at the backpost to score his side's third. Getty

5/22 Alex Sandro - 8 out of 10 Sandro's first-half stats: 100% of tackles won, 100% of aerial duels won, 100% of take-ons completed. Immense. Getty

6/22 Miralem Pjanic - 7 out of 10 A threat driving forward but also so strong when the opposition are in possession. His positional play is superb. AFP/Getty

7/22 Sami Khedira - 7 out of 10 Unfortunate to be booked and his passing wasn't as good as it usually is. But still a strong performance. Getty

8/22 Juan Cuadrado - 7 out of 10 A constant nuisance on the wing although his tendency to cut inside after beating his man is frustrating. Getty

9/22 Paulo Dybala - 9 out of 10 Outstanding. Scored two sublime first-time goals and evidenced why he is one of Europe's most in demand players. AFP/Getty

10/22 Mario Mandzukic - 7 out of 10 Got under the skin of the opposition and dominated Sergi Roberto down the wing. Getty

11/22 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Not his finest game. Missed two presentable opportunities although he did link up well with Dybala. Getty

12/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 6 out of 10 Not at fault for any of Juventus' goals. But twice parried the ball back into danger when he would have been better turning it around the post for a corner. AFP/Getty

13/22 Gerard Pique - 6 out of 10 Failed to make a single tackle all match. AFP/Getty

14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 6 out of 10 Made a number of important clearances although was caught in possession at the start of the second-half. Getty

15/22 Jeremy Mathieu - 5 out of 10 Arguably Barcelona's poorest player. Successfully targeted by the Juventus attack. Getty

16/22 Javier Mascherano - 5 out of 10 Failed to mark Chiellini from a corner, which directly led to the third Juventus goal. Getty

17/22 Sergi Roberto - 6 out of 10 Struggled against Mandzukic. Dani Alves would have done a far better job... Getty

18/22 Andres Iniesta - 6 out of 10 Spurned Barcelona's best chance of the match. Tired late on. AFP/Getty

19/22 Ivan Rakitic - 6 out of 10 Largely anonymous. His passing left a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

20/22 Lionel Messi - 7 out of 10 Playing in a deeper position, tried in vain to set up one of his team-mates. Played one of the passes of the season to set up Iniesta, whose shot was saved. AFP/Getty

21/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10 A difficult night for Suarez, who battled hard but lacked his usual quality in the penalty area. AFP/Getty

22/22 Neymar - 5 out of 10 Needed a big performance after his mindless red-card against Malaga. Didn't deliver. AFP/Getty

When is it?

The game kicks off this evening, at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2. Or better it yet, click back onto this page ahead of kick-off and follow all the drama with our live commentary.

It’s a big game for…

Alves speaking to the media ahead of the match (AFP/ Getty )

Dani Alves: The Brazilian right back, who moved from the Nou Camp to Turin last year, helped keep former team mate Neymar quiet in the quarter-final first leg on April 11 as Juventus won 3-0 at home.

And ahead of the second-leg Alves remarked that should they win this evening, they will be eliminating the best team in the world from the Champions League. No pressure, then.

Remember when…

Ten-man Juventus booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a dramatic extra-time victory over Barcelona.

Form guide…

Barcelona: WLLWWW

​Juventus: WWWLDW

Odds…

Barcelona to win: 10/21

Draw: 19/5

​Juventus to win: 21/4