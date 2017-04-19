Barcelona could not conjure another famous Champions League revival after Juventus held firm to secure their semi-final place thanks to a 3-0 aggregate victory.

The Catalan giants hit back from a 4-0 last-16 first-leg deficit to down Paris St Germain six weeks ago and they needed a comeback of similarly epic proportions at the Nou Camp on Wednesday after shipping three goals in Turin.

But the Italian champions proved a more resolute prospect and a determined defensive showing in this quarter-final second leg secured a goalless draw.



Lionel Messi twice missed the target with gilt-edged opportunities in either half but in the end, Barcelona left themselves with too much of a mountain to climb after bing humbled last week.

A brace from Paulo Dybala and a goal from Giorgio Chiellini put Juventus on the brink of a last-four place, but they would have been well aware of their opponents' comeback capabilities.

Having been down and out against PSG, Barcelona produced one of the best attacking displays the competition has ever seen to triumph 6-5 on aggregate last month.

But Juve, who had conceded only two goals in nine Champions League matches this season before Wednesday night, proved far more disciplined at the back.

Who impressed us in an entertaining draw at the Nou Camp? Take a look at our gallery above to find out.