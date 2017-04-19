  1. Sport
Barcelona vs Juventus player ratings: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shackled by brilliant Giorgio Chiellini

  • 1/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 6 out of 10

    Up to the task on the few occasions Juventus called him into action, but on the whole had little to contend with.

  • 2/22 Sergi Roberto – 6 out of 10

    Attacked with purpose down Barcelona’s right but could not repeat his heroics of the last round.

  • 3/22 Gerard Pique – 6 out of 10

    Did well to deny Cuadrado in the first quarter of an hour, but will have hoped to have made a more telling contribution at the other end.

  • 4/22 Samuel Umtiti – 6 out of 10

    Another Barca defender who largely coped with what he was tasked to do, but his side’s problems lay up front.

  • 5/22 Jordi Alba – 5 out of 10

    Should have connected and scored after Messi’s beautiful lofted pass early on.

  • 6/22 Ivan Rakitic – 5 out of 10

    An underwhelming display, with no notable moments of invention on a night when Barca needed his vision and creativity.

  • 7/22 Sergio Busquets – 6 out of 10

    Did the simple stuff in the centre of the park, as you might expect, but it would take more than that to break down the Juventus defence.

  • 8/22 Andres Iniesta – 6 out of 10

    Showed the most of any Barca midfielder, but that’s not saying much. A devilish first half cross was one of the few to get the better of Chiellini.

  • 9/22 Lionel Messi – 6 out of 10

    A few neat touches, but we’ve come to expect so much more. Unusually wasteful in front of goal, the best player in the world had a night to forget.

  • 10/22 Luis Suarez – 5 out of 10

    Uncharacteristically quiet. Chiellini successfully shackled his old foe.

  • 11/22 Neymar – 8 out of 10

    Barcelona’s best performer, the player most likely to make things happen, but appeared to let his frustration with the officials get the better of him at times.

  • 12/22 Gianluigi Buffon – 6 out of 10

    Lucky not to be punished by Messi when he failed to collect a corner. Otherwise, was his usual dependable self.

  • 13/22 Dani Alves – 7 out of 10

    His defensive capabilities were doubted in his final days at the Nou Camp, but showed he can still be relied upon here.

  • 14/22 Leonardo Bonucci – 9 out of 10

    Chiellini’s equal. Put himself between almost every Barcelona effort and his goal.

  • 15/22 Giorgio Chiellini – 9 out of 10

    There is perhaps no other current defender you would want in your side when protecting a three goal lead at the Nou Camp. Predictably excellent.

  • 16/22 Alex Sandro – 6 out of 10

    Weakest member of Juventus’ stubborn backline, but still a creditable display. Owes Khedira after the midfielder bailed him out of a failed attempt to nutmeg Suarez.

  • 17/22 Sami Khedira – 7 out of 10

    Good defensively, but made the wrong decision while in possession on several occasions when his team were countering.

  • 18/22 Miralem Pjanic – 9 out of 10

    Hardly put a foot wrong throughout. Known for his creativity, but put a shift in when his side needed him here.

  • 19/22 Juan Cuadrado – 7 out of 10

    Full of running and energy, posed a constant threat down Juventus’ right, but his team-mates failed to make enough use of him.

  • 20/22 Paulo Dybala – 6 out of 10

    Did not sparkle like in the first leg but did not have to. Contributed to his side’s dogged rearguard effort.

  • 21/22 Mario Mandzukic – 6 out of 10

    Has adapted well to his new left-midfield role, chipping in defensively when required.

  • 22/22 Gonzalo Higuain – 6 out of 10

    Had the chance to steal an unlikely lead for the visitors on the half volley early on but fired high.

Barcelona could not conjure another famous Champions League revival after Juventus held firm to secure their semi-final place thanks to a 3-0 aggregate victory.

The Catalan giants hit back from a 4-0 last-16 first-leg deficit to down Paris St Germain six weeks ago and they needed a comeback of similarly epic proportions at the Nou Camp on Wednesday after shipping three goals in Turin.

But the Italian champions proved a more resolute prospect and a determined defensive showing in this quarter-final second leg secured a goalless draw.


Lionel Messi twice missed the target with gilt-edged opportunities in either half but in the end, Barcelona left themselves with too much of a mountain to climb after bing humbled last week.

A brace from Paulo Dybala and a goal from Giorgio Chiellini put Juventus on the brink of a last-four place, but they would have been well aware of their opponents' comeback capabilities.

Having been down and out against PSG, Barcelona produced one of the best attacking displays the competition has ever seen to triumph 6-5 on aggregate last month.

But Juve, who had conceded only two goals in nine Champions League matches this season before Wednesday night, proved far more disciplined at the back.

