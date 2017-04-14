Barcelona will hope to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s clasico by beating Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 15 August.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Previous meetings

Barcelona 5 Real Sociedad 2

Copa del Rey, January 2017

Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1

Copa del Rey, January 2017

Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 1

La Liga, November 2016

Form

Barcelona: LWWWL

Real Sociedad: LLDLW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Barcelona: 11/50

Real Sociedad: 23/2

Draw: 11/2