Barcelona will hope to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s clasico by beating Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 15 August.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.
Previous meetings
Barcelona 5 Real Sociedad 2
Copa del Rey, January 2017
Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1
Copa del Rey, January 2017
Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 1
La Liga, November 2016
Form
Barcelona: LWWWL
Real Sociedad: LLDLW
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Barcelona: 11/50
Real Sociedad: 23/2
Draw: 11/2
