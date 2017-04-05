Barcelona host Sevilla in the pick of La Liga’s midweek action, and Luis Enrique’s side have the chance to replace Real Madrid at the top of the table for a few hours at least.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 6.30pm on Wednesday 5 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting at 6.00pm.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







13 show all The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback























1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

Team news

Lionel Messi is expected return to the starting line-up after serving a one-match ban in Sunday’s 4-1 defeat of Granada, as is the rested defensive pair of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.

The visitors will have Sergio Escudero and Gabriel Mercado in contention following their respective returns from suspension and injury.

Previous meetings

Sevilla 1 Barcelona 2

La Liga, November 2016

Barcelona 3 Sevilla 0

​Supercopa de Espana, August 2016

Sevilla 0 Barcelona 2

​Supercopa de Espana, August 2016

Form

Barcelona: WWLWW

Sevilla: WDDLD

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Barcelona: 11/50

Sevilla: 10/1

Draw: 13/2