Luis Enrique hailed Luis Suarez as ‘the best No 9 in the world’ after the Uruguayan opened the scoring in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Wednesday.

The former Liverpool striker produced an acrobatic overhead kick in the 25th minute to beat Sergio Rico before Lionel Messi’s brace made sure of Barca’s ninth win in 10 league games.

The outgoing Luis Enrique was delighted by the display, and particularly the performance of Suarez.



“He has that ability to know where the goal is at all times,” he told the club’s official website. “(He is) the best centre forward in the world.”

“I think Luis Suarez, not just with the physical side of his game but his capacity to shoot with one touch in the box, knowing where the goal is is great.

“It is clear his potential is big due to his physique, but it is not just about his physical skills. His quality, his quick shots and his movement are amazing and make him the best No 9 in the world.”

Lionel Messi, Suarez’s Barca team-mate, currently leads the race for the European Golden Shoe, with Suarez trailing behind in seventh place.

While Messi is not considered to be an out-and-out striker, established No 9s like Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang, Robert Lewandowski and Bas Dost are out in front of Suarez in the standings.

When asked about his goal, Suarez said: “The ball was coming towards me and it was the only way of getting it in. I am just happy with the win.

“Being a striker you always know where the goal is and where the ball is to be able to find the net. It's a weapon that strikers use in the penalty area and it allowed us to take the lead.”

Additional reporting by PA