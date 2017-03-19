Barcelona welcome a struggling Valencia side to the Camp Nou on Sunday as the Catalan club play catch-up in La Liga title race.

What time does it start?

The match kicks of at 7.45pm at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Neymar: Since the Brazilian helped Barcelona to their heroic 6-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain, he has had time to recover and missed the defeat to Deportivo la Coruna last weekend.

Neymar has scored four in his last three starts should be a dominant figure against an indifferent Valencia side.

Weird/best stat…

2: Barcelona have lost just twice in 22 meetings against Valencia, the most recent in April 2016.

Remember when…

The last time Valencia beat Barcelona in the league was early in 2016.

Player to watch…

Diego Alves: Valencia have kept three clean sheets in their last five games, and to stand a chance against a full-powered Barcelona, the Brazilian will need to be on top form. Without him Valencia look a very different proposition in defence.

Past three meetings…

Valencia 2 (El Haddadi, Moreno) Barcelona 3 (Messi 2, Suarez)

La Liga, October 2016

Barcelona 1 (Messi) Valencia 2 (Rakitic og, Mina)

La Liga, April, 2016

Valencia 1 (Negredo) Barcelona 1 (Kaptoum)

Copa del Rey, February 2016

Form guide…

Barcelona: WWWWWL

Valencia: WWLWLD

Odds…

Barcelona to win: 1/9

Valencia to win: 19/1

Draw: 17/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sports)