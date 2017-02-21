Bayer Leverkusen host Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match, with both clubs hoping to put their relatively inconsistent league performances – Atletico sit 4th in La Liga; Leverkusen 8th in Bundesliga – to one side as they battle for a spot in the last eight of the competition.

Both sides are also significantly depleted, with Roger Schmidt and Diego Simeone forced into selecting rather patched-up defences. Diego Godin and Lucas Hernandez are both out for the Spaniards, although first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak does return, while Leverkusen are without their influential first-choice centre-back Jonathan Tah. Expect goals.

Key information…

The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie between Leverkusen and Atletico kicks off at 7.45pm at the BayArena. The game takes place tonight – Tuesday 21 February.

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Build-up begins at 7pm.

Predicted line-ups…

Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Benjamin Henrichs, Aleksandar Dragovic, Tin Jedvaj, Wendell; Lars Bender, Charles Aranguiz; Karim Bellarabi, Kevin Kampl, Julian Brandt; Javier Hernandez.

Atletico (4-4-2): Miguel Moya; Sime Vrsaljko, Lucas Hernandez, Stefan Savic, Filipe Luis; Saul Niguez, Koke, Gabi, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin Gameiro, Antoine Griezmann.

Best stat…

Leverkusen have lost eight of their last nine Champions League knockout games, with their solitary win during that run coming against Atletico Madrid (1-0), in 2015.

It’s a big game for…

Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen).

Signed from Dynamo Kyiv in the summer, Dragovic has done well when called upon by Head Coach Roger Schmidt, making 11 appearances in the Bundesliga in a gradual introduction to the first-team. But the Austrian faces his biggest test tonight, in only his second Champions League match for the club.

He starts alongside 19-year-old Benjamin Henrichs in the heart of Leverkusen’s defence – the influential Jonathan Tah has been ruled out injured – and is tasked with denying the in-form Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann an away goal.

Player to watch…

Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid).

Forget Antoine Griezmann: there’s another French forward currently in eclectic form for Diego Simeone’s dark horses.

Kévin Gameiro, the 29-year-old Atletico saw fit to spend €32 million on this summer, has been in superb form since the new year and, against Sporting Gijon, he scored the second quickest hat-trick in La Liga history.

Don’t be surprised to see the two Frenchman to run Leverkusen’s injury-hit defence ragged.

Form guide…

Leverkusen: DWLLWW

​Atletico: DLWDWW

Odds…

Bayer Leverkusen to win: 19/10

​Atletico Madrid to win: 17/10

Draw: 41/20

