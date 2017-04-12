Even now after all these years at the top, Cristiano Ronaldo still has the power to bend games his way, to surprise opponents and observers who wondered if the old magic had worn off.

Real Madrid were nowhere in the first half of this quarter-final at Bayern Munich. In fact, they were 1-0 down and when Arturo Vidal had a penalty just before the break it should have been 2-0, sending the reigning European champions towards the exit.

But Vidal missed and Ronaldo sensed his chance. He scored twice in the second half, two poacher’s finishes, as Bayern collapsed and Real seized control of the tie.

1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10 Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better. Bongarts/Getty

2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10 As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller. AFP/Getty

3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10 A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg. AFP/Getty

4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10 Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid. Bongarts/Getty

5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10 He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour. AFP/Getty

6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10 Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal. AFP/Getty

7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10 Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Bongarts/Getty

8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10 33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score. Bongarts/Getty

9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10 An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout. AFP/Getty

10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10 Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa. AFP/Getty

11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10 Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet. Bongarts/Getty

12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price. AFP/Getty

13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. AFP/Getty

14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10 A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on. AFP/Getty

15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10 Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick. AFP/Getty

16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10 Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on. AFP/Getty

17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal. Bongarts/Getty

18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles. AFP/Getty

19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10 No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance. Bongarts/Getty

20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10 A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio. Bongarts/Getty

21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10 Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range. Bongarts/Getty

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10 A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish. AFP/Getty

Now Real have the 2-1 lead, with two away goals, and the prospect of their not defending this scoreline in the Bernabeu feels unlikely in the extreme.

This, after all, is why Ronaldo and Real Madrid won the Champions League in 2014 and 2016. They have never really played the best football in Europe, not for years, but they have a nose for the big moment, the dramatic and the decisive.

It has brought them two European Cups in the last three years, and when they can do this who would bet against four? Certainly not Bayern after getting turned over this way.

The challenge from Bayern Munich from the start was to turn their possession and territory into chances and goals. That is what they famously failed to do when they lost to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of this competition in 2014, a result that still stings here.

Ronaldo scored his 99th and 100th European goals ( Getty )

If Pep Guardiola’s Bayern were sometimes guilty of over-complication, Carlo Ancelotti’s side wants to be more direct and efficient. Manuel Neuer had to stretch to tip an early Karim Benzema header onto the bar, but after then the first half was almost all Bayern.

Thiago Alcantara was brilliant in midfield, running the game, but they also had the veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery to provide incision from out wide.

Thiago Alcantara had a fine game in midfield ( Getty )

Robben and Ribery were as dangerous as ever, taking the ball and taking men on, and when Gareth Bale had to head behind Ribery’s 20-yarder it earned the corner that put Bayern ahead. Thiago took an out-swinger and it was met by the thumping run and header of Arturo Vidal, Bayern’s barrel of muscle in midfield.

Vidal is not a tall man but he is a giant in the air and his next chance to double Bayern’s lead also came with his head. When Robben stood up a cross to the far post no-one saw Vidal’s run until it was too late, but his unstoppable header whistled just over the bar.

There was an even better chance to come in added time, when Bayern’s waves of pressure forced a penalty.

Vidal ballooned his penalty attempt over the bar ( Getty )

Ribery’s shot was blocked by Dani Carvajal’s arm and Nicola Rizzoli awarded a harsh penalty. Vidal stepped up but blazed it far over the bar, missing his moment to give Bayern a 2-0 lead their domination deserved.

Bayern must know how tight the margins are in the Champions League, and how much they can hurt. Because after one minute into the second half, Real Madrid scored in the goal which Vidal’s penalty flew over.

Carvajal broke down the right and crossed. Cristiano Ronaldo, pulling back into space, volleyed the ball into the bottom corner. Ronaldo had looked off the pace in the first half but here he was scoring a crucial away goal at the start of the second. Some players never lose that knack.

Ronaldo's volley levelled the scores ( Getty )

In a second the momentum switched. Real were level, but a 1-1 away draw is a first leg victory. When Modric stabbed a cross to Bale, whose header was tipped over by Neuer, Bayern looked like the team who had lost their moorings.

What they needed was cool heads and deep breaths. What they got was the opposite. Javi Martinez pulled Ronaldo back and was booked. Just two minutes later, Ronaldo was breaking down the middle and Martinez clattered him to the grass. The only explanation is that he had forgotten his earlier card.

Bayern made two changes and were forced into a 4-4-1. Zinedine Zidane hooked Bale for Marco Asensio to make a more balanced 4-4-2, with more solidity in midfield.

Ronaldo's second goal was squeezed under the legs of Neuer ( Getty )

It felt like a conservative move, but it gave Real the control to kill the game. They started to churn out chances, enough to eventually to take a crucial lead.

First Carvajal played in Benzema he should have done better than shoot at Neuer. Then Benzema had the ball on the left and found Ronaldo on the penalty spot, but Neuer stopped it with a crucial strong arm.

Neuer could not hold off the inevitable forever. Asensio got the ball in space on the left and swung in a cross. Ronaldo met it in the middle and his shot squeezed through Neuer and in. It was Ronaldo’s second, Real’s second, and it felt like a killer blow to Bayern Munich.