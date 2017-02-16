It’s almost impossible to even imagine at this point, but there was a time when everything Arsene Wenger was doing now felt fresh; felt different; felt productive… felt revolutionary.

It is now so revolutionary, of course, that it has gone full circle. Strengths are weaknesses.

Take the story from his very first Arsenal game, when Ian Wright scored twice at Ewood Park to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0. After that match, Wenger went up to his striker and enthusiastically praised him for the quality of his finishes. It didn’t even seem like man-management either. It was just a genuine football supporter’s appreciation for good play.

Wright never got that from previous manager Bruce Rioch, and certainly never got it from George Graham. That was a different era, when the prevailing mood driving teams in the sport was that growling anger; the ultimate school of hard knocks. British football was an often brutal pace.

Wenger was different, and it had a hugely distinctive - and thereby arguably disproportionate - effect. His approach gave Arsenal a creative expressiveness to their hard edge, as could be seen on the pitch with how a team that had that granite-hard Tony Adams backline was so brilliant and elegant going forward. It was the perfect mix.

Now it is so imperfect.

That hard edge is almost non-existent, especially on the Arsenal training ground.

Some close to the squad say that “niceness” - that trust in talent - is no longer seen as strengthening players. It is perceived as a weakness, a trait that allows under-performing squad members to get away with too much.

Arsenal have many problems, and Wenger many flaws that have been discussed to an exhaustive degree by now, but the Bayern Munich humiliation emphasised one of the biggest problems; a ruinous flaw that is a consequence of all this: a softness; a fragility. The team are pushovers.

1/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Lucky not to be punished when he spilled Ozil’s first-half free-kick. Got down well to Sanchez’s penalty, perhaps should have stopped the rebound.

2/22 Philip Lahm – 7 out of 10 Weighted the cross for Lewandowski’s goal perfectly. Will miss the second leg after picking up a booking.

3/22 Javi Martinez – 7 out of 10 Looked uneasy when Arsenal’s forwards could run at him before the break, but was protected by his team’s dominance of possession afterwards.

4/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Assured at the centre of Bayern’s defence, but in truth was rarely troubled.

5/22 David Alaba – 7 out of 10 Took a while to ease himself into the game but won his battle with Bellerin decisively.

6/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Failed to exert his usual influence in the first half, and should have done better to stop Sanchez’s effort, but was instrumental once Bayern started to move through the gears.

7/22 Arturo Vidal – 6 out of 10 A quieter influence on the game than his Bayern team-mates, but had little to contend with in the middle of the park.

8/22 Arjen Robben – 9 out of 10 His simply stunning strike in the opening exchanges set the tone for the evening. A reminder why he has been one of the continent’s best over the past decade.

9/22 Thiago – 8 out of 10 An excellent display was capped off with two sweet goals. Eased the ball past Ospina for Bayern’s third, slightly fortunate for his second.

10/22 Douglas Costa – 5 out of 10 Bayern’s only real disappointment of the night, he failed to fizz and crackle like the rest of their forward talents.

11/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Somewhat unlucky to concede the penalty, but atoned with a magnificent header to put his side back in front. His assist for Thiago was even better.

12/22 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 Improved after a nervy start, and despite conceding five, stopped Bayern on several occasions. Produced one brilliant save to deny Martinez.

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Still looking bang out-of-sorts, the young Spaniard offered none of the invention and threat we have come to expect.

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 No contest for Lewandowski, who used him as a climbing frame for Bayern’s second. Looked more comfortable with Koscielny as a partner.

15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Looked excellent early on and did well to win the penalty. His departure through injury at the start of the second half was the harbinger of Arsenal’s collapse.

16/22 Kieran Gibbs – 4 out of 10 Left-back continues to prove a problem area for Arsenal. Robben had it all his own way.

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 4 out of 10 Elected to stand off Robben rather than get tight, allowing the opening goal to fly past him. Recovered, but utterly over-ran by Bayern’s midfield after the break.

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 Forced Neuer into action with a well-taken first-time shot from the edge of the box in the first half. It was his only real moment of note.

19/22 Alex Iwobi – 4 out of 10 A quiet night for the youngster. Substituted after Bayern’s fourth goal, replaced by Theo Walcott.

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Missing in action, once again. Could have punished Bayern when he broke in behind in the closing stages of the first half but ran down a blind alley.

21/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 4 out of 10 Failed to justify his surprise selection on the left-flank, rarely troubling Lahm. Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Kept running into brick walls until the penalty. His initial effort was poor but showed composure to guide the ball home at the third time of asking.

They don’t have the right type of resilience because they don’t have that hard edge. There is a culture of indulgence that leads inevitably to nights like this.

Look, after all, at how many times they have been utterly thrashed by clubs of a notionally similar level and certainly of similar resources. In the last four seasons alone, they have conceded five goals or more in five different “big games”: to Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and twice to Bayern Munich.

This match felt like a nadir in so many aspects, but particularly in terms of the scale of the defeat. It may not have been as bad as the 6-0 to Chelsea but that’s only because of blind luck and David Ospina’s series of spectacular saves.



Otherwise, this could have been way worse. There were actually so many moments that had the feel of Brazil’s historically seismic 7-1 collapse to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, and it so often looked like that game, especially when many of those same German players - Thomas Muller, Philipp Lahm - were just walking through Arsenal’s abdicating defence. It was just so pathetically easy for them.

As Wenger admitted afterwards, “the real problems were after the third goal”.

“We lost our organisation and we looked mentally jaded and vulnerable from that moment onwards. The last 25 minutes were a nightmare for us. We looked like we had no response.”

Gabriel Paulista was introduced after Laurent Koscielny's injury (Getty)

But how can that be? How can players with notions of challenging for the top trophies so embarrassingly fall apart on one of the biggest and most testing nights of the season, when they were still in the tie. How could they just collapse like that?

It’s difficult not to put it down to that softness that has been conditioned by an indulgent culture. They haven’t been hewn into shape. They’re too cosseted. There are too many players that have got away without doing it, or only doing it at a surface-level, for too long. There are so many, in fact, that feel like they could easily be cleared out by a new manager. It is actually damning that a half-decade of careful construction of a team has left Wenger with no trophies beyond the FA Cup but a large group of players that could be discarded without any detrimental effect to the team. That was made abundantly clear in this game.

Wenger displayed his frustration on the sidelines at the Allianz Arena (Getty)

Even more damning is another story from the Arsenal training ground.

One member of Arsenal’s backroom staff actually privately commented in frustration recently that there are many times where he would like to angrily castigate the players but then he’d look at some of them and “think they’d cry”.

That has never made champions.

What makes champions is a culture of winning; a culture of doing things the right way. Every repeatedly victorious club - from Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United to Wenger’s best Arsenal sides - has had a core of players who carry through certain expectations and ensure that no players ever drop from the standards required without being more than told.

Wenger pulled Granti Xhaka aside during the game in an effort to stop the capitulation (Getty)

That is not the case at Arsenal. They don’t have that. They don’t have that hard edge.

They have a softness that proper winners like Bayern Munich find so easy to get at; that is brutally punished; that allowed the Germans to produce the kind of finishes that could only be appreciated.

There is nothing to appreciate at Arsenal right now, only to lament. It's gone full circle.