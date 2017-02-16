Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn was scathing in his assessment of Arsenal’s dismal 5-1 capitulation at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, claiming “I’ve never seen a team play so bad”.

Arsenal are attempting to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010, but were swept aside by a rampant Bayern in the first-leg of their Round of 16 match, conceding five goals and over 75% possession to the Bundesliga champions.

The performance immediately came in for heavy criticism, with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright bemoaning on Twitter “we are a f****** shambles”.

And now Kahn – who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in the 2000/01 season – has weighed in to the debate, suggesting that Arsenal find it impossible to play without the ball.

“I’ve never seen a team play so bad,” Kahn said on German television.

“Bayern played a team so catastrophically bad without the ball.

“The players were so passive, especially (Mesut) Özil. It’s as if they don’t take the coach seriously anymore.”

Ozil's performance was singled out for criticism (AFP/ Getty Images)

A chorus of ex-players meanwhile called on Wenger to finally leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Speaking on ITV, Lee Dixon speculated that the Frenchman knows his tenure cannot feasibly continue in the light of this performance.

"He just seems so low," Dixon said. "I think he's realising that with this team he's getting no response from them. They're not doing themselves justice or him.

"That is the first time where I've seen him where I've thought, 'he thinks it's time'. The fact that he hasn't been able to get a response from the players in the last few weeks might be the final straw."

Arsenal's old-guard have turned on Wenger ( Getty Images)

Ex-defender Martin Keown was another to pile yet more pressure onto Wenger while commentating on the game.

“I feel for Wenger now... it's embarrassing. They've been outclassed and outplayed and they did at a canter,” he said live on BT Sport.

“It's 20 years and, seriously, Wenger now must be considering his future because that was embarrassing.

“I can't ever say I'd like to see him go, he's almost my football father. But he's an intelligent man and this is his lowest point ever.”