Arsenal saw their Champions League hopes all-but extinguished by Bayern Munich as they were thrashed 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners have fallen at this stage in the last six years and now need to produce a miracle performance at the Emirates Stadium to overturn the heavy deficit and progress to the quarter-finals.

Arjen Robben had put Bayern ahead with a superb goal but Alexis Sanchez drew the visitors level with a well-taken finish after seeing a weak penalty saved.

Arsene Wenger, who side have lost five first legs in those six defeats at this hurdle, then saw his team rattle their hosts only to be blown away.

Robert Lewandowski's header and a Thiago brace in 10 second-half minutes commenced their collapse, before a late strike from substitute Thomas Muller added the gloss.

Additional reporting by PA