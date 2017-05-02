There are not many players in the world who can boast 13 major trophies all with the same club, but there are even fewer who hold such an honours list having played just seven matches.

Step forward Bayern Munich goalkeeper Tom Starke, who has had to play second-fiddle to Manuel Neuer for his entire career with the Bavarian club. The 36-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2012 and has made just five Bundesliga appearances in his five years with the club, winning the league each season.

In total, Stark has played just 640 minutes in all competitions, yet is able to boast an impressive-yet-ridiculous trophy-to-games ratio of 1.86, winning nearly two cups or titles for every match he has featured in.

With Neuer rated as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it is no surprise to see the Germany No 1 start every match available, through given Bayern’s dominance of domestic football this season, is does raise the question of why Stark has not been given more chances to play in competitions like the German Cup.

The former Hoffenheim and Duisburg goalkeeper has won three German Cups, two German Supercups, one Champions League, one Uefa Super Cup and one Fifa Club World Cup, along with the five Bundesliga titles – the last of which was clinched at the weekend when Bayern ended their run of five games without a win by thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0 and securing a fifth consecutive league title in the process.

1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10 Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10 His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10 More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10 Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10 Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10 Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10 Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10 A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10 Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10 His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10 His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10 Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10 A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10 Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

And even though Neuer has been ruled out of the rest of the season after breaking his foot in the Champions League defeat by Real Madrid, Starke doesn’t look like he’ll be playing any time soon, with manager Carlo Ancelotti calling on Sven Ulreich to deputise for his regular goalkeeper.