Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, widely considered the best in the world at his position, is a doubt for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga leaders have announced that the 31-year-old Germany goalkeeper injured his left foot in training on Wednesday, with club doctor Markus Walther performing a small operation that the club says "went optimally."

Neuer, who was named the planet's best keeper by FifPro in 2016, will miss two games for sure and is touch-and-go to recover in time for the crunch continental clash at the Allianz Arena.

Fifa FifPro World XI 2016







11 show all Fifa FifPro World XI 2016



















1/11 Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich) Getty

2/11 Gerard Pique (Spain, Barcelona) Getty

3/11 Daniel Alves (Brazil, Barcelona and Juventus) Getty

4/11 Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid) Getty

5/11 Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid) Getty

6/11 Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid) Getty

7/11 Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid) Getty

8/11 Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona) Getty

9/11 Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) Getty

10/11 Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona) Getty

11/11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid) Getty

Neuer had already missed Germany's recent games against England and Azerbaijan because of calf problems, and will now be absent for Bayern's league games against Augsburg on Saturday and Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Bayern host Borussia Dortmund the following Saturday before Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 12.