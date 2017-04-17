If Bayern Munich are to have any chance of a sixth straight semifinal appearance in the Champions League it will have to do something that only one team has achieved this season — defeat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Winning in Madrid is no easy task and even a 1-0 victory on Tuesday will not be enough after a 2-1 first-leg, quarterfinal loss in Munich.

Celta Vigo's 2-1 win in the Copa del Rey in January gave Madrid it's only loss in 23 games at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, where Zinedine Zidane's team has won 15 times and drawn five.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - player ratings







22 show all Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - player ratings









































1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10 Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better. Bongarts/Getty

2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10 As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller. AFP/Getty

3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10 A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg. AFP/Getty

4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10 Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid. Bongarts/Getty

5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10 He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour. AFP/Getty

6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10 Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal. AFP/Getty

7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10 Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Bongarts/Getty

8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10 33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score. Bongarts/Getty

9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10 An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout. AFP/Getty

10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10 Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa. AFP/Getty

11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10 Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet. Bongarts/Getty

12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price. AFP/Getty

13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. AFP/Getty

14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10 A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on. AFP/Getty

15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10 Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick. AFP/Getty

16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10 Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on. AFP/Getty

17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal. Bongarts/Getty

18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles. AFP/Getty

19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10 No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance. Bongarts/Getty

20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10 A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio. Bongarts/Getty

21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10 Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range. Bongarts/Getty

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10 A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish. AFP/Getty

In the Champions League, the defending European champions haven't lost at home in 12 consecutive matches, winning nine of the last 10.

Bayern has only managed two wins in 12 matches against Madrid at the Bernabeu.

"We'll go there and try to turn the tide," Bayern defender Philipp Lahm said. "It won't be easy, we're the underdogs. But we'll have a chance to win in Madrid."

Madrid had most of its regular starters available for the loss to Celta in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, when it couldn't come back after conceding two goals on counterattacks in the second half. Madrid was eventually eliminated 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in Vigo.

Madrid is trying to become the first team to defend the title since the competition's new format was created in 1992-93. Madrid defeated city rival Atletico Madrid in the final both in 2014 and 2016.

"It'll be a great game," said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, who led Madrid to the 2014 title. "We believe in ourselves and we'll give it everything."

Only two teams have reversed a first-leg home loss in Champions League history — when Inter Milan eliminated Bayern in 2010-11 and Ajax got past Panathinaikos in 1995-96.

Bayern had been the dominant home team in the Champions League until last week's loss ended its run of 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for Madrid in the come-from-behind win in the first leg, becoming the first player to reach 100 goals in European competition. He is three short of the 100th-goal mark in the Champions League.

The Portuguese forward was among the Madrid players rested by Zidane in Saturday's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon in the Spanish league, a result that kept Los Blancos ahead of Barcelona in the standings.

Madrid forward Gareth Bale remains doubtful for Tuesday's game with a right leg injury, along with defenders Pepe and Raphael Varane.

Robert Lewandowski, who is recovering from a right shoulder injury that ruled him out of the first leg, should be available for Bayern. The Poland striker has scored 38 goals across all competitions this season.

"I'm doing well," Lewandowski said on Sunday.

Bayern teammates Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng also have been nursing injuries, while Javi Martinez is suspended.