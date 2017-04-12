Neuer reminds us he is the new master

On Tuesday night, we saw arguably the save of the season from a man who was widely considered the best goalkeeper in the world until a few years ago. Here, Gianluigi Buffon’s successor bested him.

The first replays appeared to suggest that Manuel Neuer had not reached Karim Benzema’s header. It looked as if he was fortunate for it to bounce down off the crossbar and fall just in front of him.

Yet another look revealed that Neuer had ever so slightly connected with the ball and done so with enough force to divert its course, diving at a quite an extraordinary height in the process.

It was as brilliant, maybe better, than Buffon’s stop 24 hours earlier, and a reminder that goalkeeping now has a new master.

1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10 Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better. Bongarts/Getty

2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10 As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller. AFP/Getty

3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10 A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg. AFP/Getty

4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10 Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid. Bongarts/Getty

5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10 He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour. AFP/Getty

6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10 Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal. AFP/Getty

7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10 Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Bongarts/Getty

8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10 33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score. Bongarts/Getty

9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10 An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout. AFP/Getty

10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10 Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa. AFP/Getty

11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10 Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet. Bongarts/Getty

12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price. AFP/Getty

13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. AFP/Getty

14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10 A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on. AFP/Getty

15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10 Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick. AFP/Getty

16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10 Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on. AFP/Getty

17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal. Bongarts/Getty

18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles. AFP/Getty

19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10 No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance. Bongarts/Getty

20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10 A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio. Bongarts/Getty

21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10 Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range. Bongarts/Getty

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10 A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish. AFP/Getty

Ronaldo ends his drought at the perfect moment

Arturo Vidal’s penalty miss on the stroke of half-time never seemed as though it would be enough to shake Bayern Munich on its own. Madrid needed to capitalise on the Chilean’s horrendous miss and had to do so as soon as possible.

What better time, then, for Cristiano Ronaldo to end his long Champions League goal drought than less than two minutes after the re-start?

His last strike in this competition had come in September, but this one came at the perfect moment, compounding Vidal’s miss and levelling a tie that could so easily have got away from Madrid.

A ‘clutch’ player, delivering at a ‘clutch’ moment. His second goal won this leg, his first turned it.

Bale spends his night on the peripheries

The rabid, often unfair criticism that once followed Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid career has subsided as his performances have improved, but here he suffered a night to forget.

The Welshman struggled to impose himself on a game that, while he was on the field, the hosts dominated.

The one moment where he looked like making a significant impact came in the 56th minute, as he rose to meet Luka Modric’s cross and blast a header at goal. Neuer denied him.

Minutes later, Bale was leaving the pitch, replaced by a talented but inexperienced 21-year-old. He will be disappointed with his evening.

Premier League teams compare poorly to these two

Like with the few other members of the Champions League’s shrinking elite, it is easy to forget how good these two teams are when you watch them play each other.

The intent behind each side’s build-up and the control in their play are both easily missed when two teams are so evenly matched.

To fully appreciate their quality, you simply have to wonder how any Premier League club – Chelsea apart, perhaps – would handle them. They would be ripped to bits.

Of course, in the case of Arsenal, we have a recent and telling body of evidence. Yet the same Bayern team that ripped Arsene Wenger’s side apart was contained for periods here.

It’s a tired point, but this game was a reminder of why the members of European football’s moneyed elite are simply streets ahead of their chaotic English peers.