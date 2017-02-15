Bayern Munich vs Arsenal combined XI

Arsenal face the daunting task of the trip to Bavaria to take on Bayern Munich for the fourth time in five seasons, deep in the knowledge that they have not got the better of the Bundesliga over any of their two-leg encounters.

Bayern have twice knocked Arsenal out of Europe at the last-16 round, while last season they thumped Arsene Wenger’s side 5-1 at the Allianz Arena when they were paired together in the group stage.

Wenger has claimed that he currently possess one of his strongest squads since the ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003/04, but they suffered demoralising defeats to Watford and Chelsea that looked to end their realistic Premier League hopes.

The two losses raised questions over how good Wenger’s squad really is, and has led to further questions about the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil, both of whom are out of contract at the end of next season and currently refusing to commit their future to the club.

Özil’s form alone has come under intense scrutiny though, and many feel that he should be dropped from the first-team to take on Bayern given that he has not scored in more than two months and has seen his assist rate drop off compared to last season’s haul.

But would he, or any of his teammates, get into a combined XI between Arsenal and Bayern players – in a 4-2-3-1 formation of course?

