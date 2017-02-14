Arsene Wenger will risk opening his selection policy up for criticism by sticking with his decision to play back-up goalkeeper David Ospina in Arsenal's Champions League against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, dropping regular starter Petr Cech in the process.

28-year-old goalkeeper Ospina has started all six of Arsenal’s Champions League matches this season, and has impressed Wenger enough to earn a starting place in the side that travels to Munich this week.

Arsenal face Bayern for the fourth Champions League campign in five seasons, and have to date failed to come out on top against the German heavyweights despite beating them on occasion – in last season’s group stage and the 2012/13 last-16 second leg.

The two-leg affair could go a long way to deciding Wenger’s future at Arsenal, given he is yet to accept a two-year contract extension offer from the club as he weighs up his future. But despite the importance of the game to Arsenal’s season, Wenger is ready to drop Ospina for the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

The decision could backfire massively on Wenger, as while Ospina has justified his selection this season with a string of strong performances in Europe, he came up with costly errors last season in the defeats by Olympiakos and Dinamo Zagreb.

One positive for the Colombian though is that Cech has not lived up the high standards he he has set over the last decade in the Premier League, having faced criticism this season during Arsenal’s run of poor form. He managed to keep a clean sheet in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull at the weekend, but Wenger is ready to replace the Czec h and will stick with Opina for the weekend FA Cup trip to Sutton United in the FA Cup.

Wenger faced criticism last season when he elected to start Ospina in Europe ahead of Cech, but it’s believed that a summer agreement was reached where Wenger promised to rotate Cech and Ospina between the Premier League and Champions League in order to keep the Colombian at the club.

Petr Cech will be dropped for Arsenal's trip to Bayern Munich



Arsenal also have Granit Xhaka available again, with the Swiss international missing their last four domestic matches after serving a ban for his red card against Burnley last month. Xhaka could return to the starting line-up given that Wenger has had to patch together his midfield with Francis Coquelin partnering Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, due to the injuries to Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla, while Mesut Özil is proving cause for concern due to his recent run of poor form.