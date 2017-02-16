Arsenal great Ian Wright had to turn off the embarrassing 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich after going into a Twitter meltdown over what was unfolding at the Allianz Arena, with his former club heading for a seventh Champions League last-16 exit in a row.

53-year-old Wright hinted last week that Arsene Wenger’s time at Arsenal may be nearing its conclusion after the manager told him he is “coming to the end”, a revelation that caused a stir among Arsenal fans across the globe.

However, the former England striker summed up the feelings of those same Arsenal supporters on Wednesday night as Wenger’s side suffered a second-half meltdown in Munich, conceding four goals to suffer a heavy 5-1 defeat and put them on the brink of Champions League elimination.

The Gunners will need to beat Bayern 4-0 in the return leg in three weeks’ time, a result that is highly unlikely given Arsenal’s poor performance in Germany, and Wright could not hold his frustration in any longer as he watched the nightmare unfold before him.

After Alexis Sanchez had levelled the scores at 1-1, Bayern struck again through Robert Lewandowski, with two goals following inside 10 minutes as Thiago Alcantara bagged himself a double before substitute Thomas Muller completed the rout.

Cue Wright’s angry outburst as the four second-half goals went in.

2-1...

Oh for ****sake 😡😡😡 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 15, 2017

3-1...

We are a ******g shambles 😫 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 15, 2017

4-1...

At least let it go to the ******g home leg 🙏🙏🙏 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 15, 2017

And 5-1...

**** it !!! Not watching anymore. 😡 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 15, 2017

Bayern 5 Arsenal 1 player ratings







22 show all Bayern 5 Arsenal 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Lucky not to be punished when he spilled Ozil’s first-half free-kick. Got down well to Sanchez’s penalty, perhaps should have stopped the rebound.

2/22 Philip Lahm – 7 out of 10 Weighted the cross for Lewandowski’s goal perfectly. Will miss the second leg after picking up a booking.

3/22 Javi Martinez – 7 out of 10 Looked uneasy when Arsenal’s forwards could run at him before the break, but was protected by his team’s dominance of possession afterwards.

4/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Assured at the centre of Bayern’s defence, but in truth was rarely troubled.

5/22 David Alaba – 7 out of 10 Took a while to ease himself into the game but won his battle with Bellerin decisively.

6/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Failed to exert his usual influence in the first half, and should have done better to stop Sanchez’s effort, but was instrumental once Bayern started to move through the gears.

7/22 Arturo Vidal – 6 out of 10 A quieter influence on the game than his Bayern team-mates, but had little to contend with in the middle of the park.

8/22 Arjen Robben – 9 out of 10 His simply stunning strike in the opening exchanges set the tone for the evening. A reminder why he has been one of the continent’s best over the past decade.

9/22 Thiago – 8 out of 10 An excellent display was capped off with two sweet goals. Eased the ball past Ospina for Bayern’s third, slightly fortunate for his second.

10/22 Douglas Costa – 5 out of 10 Bayern’s only real disappointment of the night, he failed to fizz and crackle like the rest of their forward talents.

11/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Somewhat unlucky to concede the penalty, but atoned with a magnificent header to put his side back in front. His assist for Thiago was even better.

12/22 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 Improved after a nervy start, and despite conceding five, stopped Bayern on several occasions. Produced one brilliant save to deny Martinez.

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Still looking bang out-of-sorts, the young Spaniard offered none of the invention and threat we have come to expect.

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 No contest for Lewandowski, who used him as a climbing frame for Bayern’s second. Looked more comfortable with Koscielny as a partner.

15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Looked excellent early on and did well to win the penalty. His departure through injury at the start of the second half was the harbinger of Arsenal’s collapse.

16/22 Kieran Gibbs – 4 out of 10 Left-back continues to prove a problem area for Arsenal. Robben had it all his own way.

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 4 out of 10 Elected to stand off Robben rather than get tight, allowing the opening goal to fly past him. Recovered, but utterly over-ran by Bayern’s midfield after the break.

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 Forced Neuer into action with a well-taken first-time shot from the edge of the box in the first half. It was his only real moment of note.

19/22 Alex Iwobi – 4 out of 10 A quiet night for the youngster. Substituted after Bayern’s fourth goal, replaced by Theo Walcott.

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Missing in action, once again. Could have punished Bayern when he broke in behind in the closing stages of the first half but ran down a blind alley.

21/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 4 out of 10 Failed to justify his surprise selection on the left-flank, rarely troubling Lahm. Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Kept running into brick walls until the penalty. His initial effort was poor but showed composure to guide the ball home at the third time of asking.

The result has put further pressure on Wenger to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, and with Wright’s revelations of “the end is coming” still fresh in the memory, it appears Wenger’s time is running out.