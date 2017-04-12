Two giants of Europe meet on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The two teams last met in the 2013/14 semi-finals, from which Real emerged triumphant, but there’s very little to separate the sides this time round.

What time is it?

Kick-off at the Allianz Arena is 19.45 BST.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 19.00

It’s a big game for…

Thomas Muller. With Robert Lewandowski out of tonight's game, the responsibility of leading Bayern's front line could now fall to Thomas Muller. The forward has not featured in the side's last two games but bagged two in their 6-0 rout of FC Augsburg at the start of the month. Muller may lack the athleticism and grace of Lewandowski, but the German certainly has the ability to make a difference this evening if picked to start.

Muller looks set to play a big role tonight ( Getty Images)

Remember when…

Bayern were humiliated in their own back yard? Madrid fired four past the Germans, courtesy of a brace apiece from Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, to book their place in the 2014 Champions League final.

Last three meetings...

Bayern Munich 0 Real Madrid 4, Champions League, 2014

Real Madrid 1 Bayern Munich 0, Champions League, 2014

Real Madrid 1 Bayern Munich 3, Champions League, 2012

Form guide...

Bayern Munich: WLWWW

Real Madrid: DWWWW

Odds…

Bayern Munich to win: 17/24

Real Madrid to win: 37/10

Draw: 16/5