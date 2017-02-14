​Benfica had an impressive Champions League campaign last season managing to reach the quarter-final before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich over two legs. This time around, after sneaking through their group in second place behind Napoli, the Primeira Liga side will have the tall task of reaching the quarter-finals again against another one of Germany's big boys.

Borussia Dortmund are firm favourites to qualify to the next round over the two legs, but the Aguias are top of Portugal’s domestic league and with the motivation of registering two consecutive quarter-final appearances they will be inspired to prove the doubters wrong.

Since taking over at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel has instilled a certain way of playing and has put faith in his young players. His style and demeanour has piqued Arsenal's interest but domestically this season, his Dortmund side have struggled. Sitting fourth in the league will not suffice Dortmund’s passionate following.

They must at least qualify for the quarter-final but after tight contests against Porto and Sporting in recent years, Tuchel will know how difficult it could be. Nevertheless, he will be demanding of his side in hope of inspiring a positive result to take back to the Westfalenstadion for the second leg.

What time does it kick-off?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, only available to BT subscribers.

It’s a big game for…

Victor Lindelof: The 22-year-old Swedish defender almost moved to Old Trafford in January amid interest from Jose Mourinho. A number of European clubs are tracking his progress and with the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang around he will need to put in a performance worthy of justifying his £38million valuation.

Best stat…

Benfica have not won any of their last four games against German opposition.

Player to watch…

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang: The 27-year-old has been in clinical form this season with 21 goals from 22 games. Though he has expressed an interest to leave the German club, he is currently still a Dortmund player and is their most dangerous asset.

Aubameyang scored in his last game against Portuguese opposition as well and if Benfica want to get a positive result on Tuesday keeping him quiet will be fundamental.

Form guide…

Benfica: WWLLWW

Borussia Dortmund: DDWDWL

Odds…

Provided by 888sport

Benfica to win: 21/10

Borussia Dortmund to win: 11/8

Draw: 12/5