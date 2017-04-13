Lothar Matthaus sympathises with Borussia Dortmund over rescheduling of Champions League tie

German World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has branded UEFA's decision to stage the Borussia Dortmund-Monaco Champions League match 24 hours after a bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus as "incomprehensible".

Dortmund lost the rearranged first leg of their quarter-final 3-2 at home to Monaco, taking to the field just a day after the original match was postponed when three explosions went off near their coach as it travelled to Signal Iduna Park, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing surgery on an arm injury.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel revealed UEFA's decision to play the game so soon after the attack left "very bad feeling", with the governing body responding by saying both clubs agreed for the match to take place on Wednesday night and it did not receive "any information which suggested that any of the teams did not want to play".

Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack







8 show all Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack













1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

Yet Matthaus, who captained West Germany to victory in the 1990 World Cup, joined Tuchel in fiercely criticising the decision.

"As I've heard from team circles, many players did not want to play," he said in an interview with Sky, according to Sport Bild.

"But UEFA exerts pressure and the politicians ask Borussia Dortmund to defy the terrorists.

"For me it is irresponsible that the players have to take to the pitch today. It is an incomprehensible decision from UEFA, which put Dortmund under pressure."