Borussia Dortmund and Benfica go head-to-head in the second-leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with the Portuguese visitors leading by a narrow-one goal advantage.

Kosta Mitroglou’s first-leg strike currently separates the two sides and Benfica will know a crucial away goal at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday could help them progress through to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

But with a record of 14 defeats and just two victories in 22 European games on German soil, Rui Vitoria’s side face quite the challenge ahead of them.

What time is kick off?

7.45pm sharp.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 will be broadcasting the match live. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Dortmund will need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing on all cylinders (Getty)



Player to watch…

Kostas Mitroglou. The former Fulham flop has thrived at Benfica, establishing himself as the driving spearhead to the side’s frontline. After scoring 25 goals in his first season at the club, Mitroglou is well on course to top that tally with 20 strikes already to his name this season. His goal against Dortmund in the first-leg has put Benfica in a strong position for Wednesday’s game and, if his recent form is anything to go by, there’s no reason he can’t be the man to make the difference once again.

Kostas Mitroglou has enjoyed an excellent run of form with Benfica ( Getty )

Form guide…

Borussia Dortmund: WWWLLD

Benfica: WWWWWW

Predicted line-ups…

Borussia Dortmund XI: Roman Burki, Marc Bartra, Sokratis, Matthias Ginter, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Weigl, Gonzalo Castro, Lukasz Piszczek, Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Benfica XI: Ederson Moraes, Nelson Semedo, Luisao, Victor Lindelof, Eliseu, Andreas Samaris, Pizzi, Andrija Zivkovic, Andre Carrillo, Rafa, Kostas Mitroglou

Odds…

Borussia Dortmund to win: 2/7

Benfica to win: 19/2

Draw: 5/1

