Marc Bartra has opened up about the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus describing it as the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life.

Three explosions on Tuesday evening saw windows of the bus shattered just minutes before the Bundesliga side were scheduled to face Monaco in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter final. The game was subsequently postponed.

The 26-year-old is in hospital recovering from an operation on a broken wrist sustained in the attack, which is set to sideline him for four weeks.

Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack







8 show all Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack













1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

And the Spaniard has taken to Instagram to describe the experience after a visit from his family.

"They are my everything, the reason I struggle to overcome obstacles and this has been the worst of my life, an experience I would not want anyone in this world (to have)," he wrote.

"The pain, the panic and the uncertainty of not knowing what was going on, or how long it would last ... were the longest and hardest 15 minutes of my life.

"I think that the shock is decreasing more and more and, at the same time, it adds to the desire to live, to fight, to work, to laugh, to cry, to feel, to love, to believe, to play, to train, to continue to enjoy my people, loved ones, companions, my passion, to defend, to smell the grass as I do before the game starts and motivate me.

"The only thing I ask is for everyone to live in peace and to leave behind the wars.

"These days when I look at my wrist, swollen and badly wounded, you know what I feel? Pride.

"I look at it proudly, thinking that all the damage they wanted to do to us on Tuesday stayed in this (injury).

"Thanks to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and people who helped me recover.

"To the thousands and thousands of people, media, organisations of all kinds, the club and colleagues, who have given me your support and affection - as small as it may be - has filled me with incredible strength to continue on and on.

"I needed to write and unburden myself and to settle everything so I can just think about getting 100 per cent as soon as possible."