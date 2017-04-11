Borussia Dortmund's game with Monaco cancelled after explosion near team bus

Borussia Dortmund’s game with Monaco has been cancelled after an explosion near the German club’s team bus while on the way to the stadium.

According to reports, the incident occurred only 10 kilometres from Signal Iduna Park, the club’s home ground, where the Champions League quarter-final first leg was due to be held.

While there were no serious injuries suffered by anyone on board, the mother of Spain international defender Marc Bartra told Radio COPE that her son suffered light injuries to his arm in the incident – understood to be as a cause of the broken glass – and is being treated in hospital.

Local police said there was “no danger inside the stadium” for fans, but the game has been called off regardless, with it now scheduled to instead be played on tomorrow, Wednesday 12 April with a 5.45pm kick off.