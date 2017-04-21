The suspect in the Borussia Dortmund bus attack took out a five-figure loan to bet on the stock drop caused by last week’s bombing, German prosecutors have confirmed.

A German-Russian man was been arrested by police in the early hours of Friday morning following a raid by a police tactical response unit in the Tuebingen area, 30km south of the city of Stuttgart and 450km south of Dortmund, and accused of carrying out the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg last Tuesday.

The man, identified only as Sergej W under German law, has been charged with attempted murder, causing an explosion and serious bodily harm after three bombs exploded next to the bus, leaving Dortmund defender Marc Bartra with arm injuries that required surgery and also injuring a policeman.

1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

After questioning the validity of a letter found at the scene that claimed Islamist extremists were responsible for the attack, prosecutors have since said that the man being held carried out the attack for financial gain after purchasing shares in the club, hoping to sell them after a price drop at a pre-determined figure.

