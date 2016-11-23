  1. Sport
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City live: Latest score and updates

Follow live updates from Wednesday's Group C clash at Borussia-Park

A Monchengladbach fan supporting his 'German team' at Borussia-Park Getty

Manchester City can reach the last-16 of this season’s Champions League with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach tonight. Follow it live here.

 

Form guide…

Borussia Monchengladbach: LWDDLL

Manchester City: DLWWDW

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 7.45pm

TV: BT Sport 2

Odds…

Borussia Monchengladbach: 15/4

Manchester City: 13/16

Draw: 63/20

Wednesday's Champions League fixtures

Group A

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Ludogorets vs FC Basel

Group B

Besiktas vs Benfica

Napoli vs Dynamo Kiev

Group C

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Celtic vs Barcelona

Group D

FC Rostov vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

