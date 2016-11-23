It’s a big game for…

Ilkay Gundogan. The German is returning to his home country and will be looking to make an impression. Gundogan has shone since joining City and pulled the strings in the reverse fixture at the start of the campaign.

Best stat…

City have not kept a clean sheet in their five away games against German opposition in the Champions League (W2 L3).

Remember when...

Sergio Aguero scored a 90th-minute penalty in this fixture last season as City came from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Player to watch…

Sergio Aguero. Aguero scored a hat-trick when Gladbach visited the Etihad earlier in the season and is City’s dangerman. He will be looking to benefit from whatever Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne can serve up for him.

Form guide…

Borussia Monchengladbach: LWDDLL

Manchester City: DLWWDW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 7.45pm

TV: BT Sport 2

Odds…

Borussia Monchengladbach: 15/4

Manchester City: 13/16

Draw: 63/20