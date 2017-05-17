Real Madrid travel to Galicia to face Celta Vigo needing at least a point to keep their La Liga title destiny in their own hands.

What time does it start?

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8.00pm BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix from 7.45pm BST.

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI







11 show all Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI



















1/11 Iker Casillas Getty

2/11 Chendo Getty

3/11 Fernando Hierro Getty

4/11 Sergio Ramos Getty

5/11 Roberto Carlos Getty

6/11 Pirri Nationaal Archief Fotocollectie Anefo

7/11 Zinedine Zidane Getty

8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo Getty

9/11 Francisco Gento Getty

10/11 Raul Getty

11/11 Alfredo di Stefano Getty

Preview

With just two games remaining in the season, Zinedine Zidane’s side are behind Barcelona by virtue of their inferior head-to-head record, but critically have a game in hand over their arch-rivals. Should they avoid defeat at Balaidos on Wednesday evening, they will head to Malaga on the last day of the season as red-hot favourites to reclaim the league title they last won under Jose Mourinho in 2012.

Their hosts meanwhile have little to play for but pride. Head coach Eduardo Berizzo chose to prioritise Celta’s run to the Europa League semi-finals over their Liga performance, resulting in a run of seven defeats in eight matches in Spain’s top flight. That run of form has seen the Sky Blues slip to 13th, but they have already shown they are capable of beating the European champions this season – having knocked them out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage.

In a rearranged match due to damage done to the Balaidos roof by adverse weather conditions in February, Los Blancos fans will be hoping their league season does not cave in. Gareth Bale is still out as he faces a battle to be fit in time for the Champions League final with Juventus, while Pepe and Dani Carvajal are also sidelined.

It’s a big game for…

John Guidetti: The Swedish forward was made the scapegoat for Celta’s heart-breaking Europa League near-miss against Manchester United last Thursday.

Having broken down on the Old Trafford turf after missing a golden, last-gasp opportunity to put the Galicians into the final, the 25-year-old missed the weekend’s defeat to Alaves but all eyes will be on him if he returns to the line-up on Wednesday.

Best stat…

100: The number of times Real Madrid have found the back of the net in La Liga this season. Toni Kroos’ goal in the 84th minute of the 4-1 win over Sevilla brought up the ton.

Remember when…

Celta stunned the Bernabeu back in January when they recorded a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final. A 2-2 draw in the return leg at Balaidos ensured their progression to the semis.

Player to watch…

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Ballon d’Or winner’s influence will be key if Madrid are to avoid the slip-up that could hand the title initiative back to Barcelona.

Despite his advancing years, his eight goals in the last two rounds of Champions League action show just what a big-game player the Portuguese is. His lethal touch could be the difference again at Balaidos.

Past three-meetings…

Celta Vigo 2 (Danilo, Wass) Real Madrid 2 (Ronaldo, Vazquez)

Copa del Rey, January 2017

Real Madrid 1 (Marcelo) Celta Vigo 2 (Aspas, Castro)

Copa del Rey, January 2017

Real Madrid 2 (Morata, Kroos) Celta Vigo 1 (Orellana)

La Liga, August 2016

Form guide…

Celta Vigo: LLLLDL

Real Madrid: WWWWLW

Odds…

Provided by 888 Sport

Celta Vigo to win: 10/1

Real Madrid to win: 2/9

Draw: 21/4