Real Madrid's game at Celta Vigo on Sunday evening has been postponed after storms across Spain left the stadium unsafe.

It is the second game in Galicia, a province in Spain's north-western tip, to be called off this weekend after Deportivo La Coruna's Riazor stadium was deemed similarly unsafe after the weather this week had left holes in the roof of the main stand.

Work will be carried out on both grounds this week to make them once again fit for top-flight action, while no date has yet been set for the rescheduled fixtures.

Zinedine Zidane's men were heading to Vigo hoping to pull clear at the top of La Liga.

Last weekend they saw their title rivals drop points and then comfortably beat Real Sociedad to pull four points clear of Barcelona and Sevilla with a game in hand.

Celta played a game at their stadium on Thursday evening, drawing 0-0 with Alaves in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, but even that fixture was in doubt and took place amid torrential downpours.

Winds are understood to have damaged the roof, rendering much of the ground unsafe for supporters.