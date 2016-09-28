  1. Sport
Celtic vs Man City: Kevin De Bruyne suffers 'not a big injury' and could return in three weeks, says Pep Guardiola

De Bruyne limped out of City's 3-1 win over Swansea last weekend

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City in three weeks' time Getty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Kevin de Bruyne's hamstring problem is "not a big injury" and believes the midfielder could return to action in around three weeks.

De Bruyne limped off in the 3-1 Premier League win at Swansea City on Saturday but could be back for the Champions League Group C clash with Barcelona at the Nou Camp on 19 October.

The Belgium international has been in inspirational form this season, scoring two goals and adding four assists to help City win six successive league games under Guardiola.

"Kevin is not a big injury... in two and a half or three weeks, maybe he will be ready," Guardiola told reporters in Glasgow ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie against Celtic.

Guardiola also expects centre back Vincent Kompany, who sustained a groin injury earlier this month, to return in two to three weeks, shortly after next month's international break.

Reuters

