Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wednesday’s Champions League Group C clash between Celtic and Manchester City.

The first of two ‘Battle of Britain’ ties takes place at Parkhead, with the Scottish Premiership champions taking on the team that finished fourth in last season’s Premier League.

For Celtic, the favourable comparisons end there.

After a 7-0 shellacking at the Nou Camp two weeks ago, Brendan Rodgers’ side should expect another tough night against the man who built the modern Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola has enjoyed a perfect start to life at City.

A win tonight would be his eleventh in a row, enough to draw them level with Tottenham's record-setting streak from the start of the 1960/61 season.

Wednesday's Champions League fixtures

All kick-off times are 7.45pm

Arsenal vs Basel

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Paris Saint-Germain

Besiktas vs Dynamo Kiev

Napoli vs Benfica

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Barcelona

Celtic vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Rostov vs PSV Eindhoven

