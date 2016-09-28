Manchester City came from behind three times to draw 3-3 at Celtic in a Champions League thriller on Wednesday that ended the English team's 100 per cent start to the season under Pep Guardiola.

City's winning run stopped at 10 games — one short of matching the English record — and Guardiola will be relieved at earning a point after his team's dreadful defensive display at Parkhead.

Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling scored equalizers for City in an action-packed first half after Celtic went twice ahead through Moussa Dembele, in the third minute, and a Sterling own goal in the 20th.

Dembele restored Celtic's lead barely a minute into the second half after Aleksandar Kolarov's defensive error, only for Nolito to equalize for City in the 55th.

City had previously won six matches in the Premier League, three in the Champions League and one in the English League Cup with a series of free-scoring displays. That put the team within sight of Tottenham's 11 straight wins to start the season in the 1960-61 campaign.

