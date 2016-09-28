Celtic come into this tie looking to somehow restore an air of respectability after Barcelona put seven goals past them on matchday one. Brendan Rodgers’ side are going great guns in the league, only dropping two points so far but it was for Champions League improvement why he was really brought it.

Manchester City on the other hand have won 10 out of 10 under Pep Guardiola, averaging three goals a game and conceding only six during that period. They kicked off matchday one with a Sergio Aguero-inspired 4-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach and will be looking to secure another three points before a double header against Barcelona.

It’s a big game for…

Brendan Rodgers. Winning the league is not enough for Celtic anymore and his predecessor was sacked for his side’s performances in Europe. Celtic fans won’t take well to two heavy defeats in consecutive Champions League games.

Best stat…

If Manchester City win this evening, it will be the first time since the 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur side that a team has won their first 11 games of the season.

Remember when...

Celtic beat City’s rivals Manchester United in the 2006 ‘Battle of Britain’ when Shunsuke Nakamura scored a 30-yard free-kick and Artur Boruc saved a last-minute Louis Saha penalty to secure a famous win.

Player to watch…

Sergio Aguero. Who else? The striker is loving life under Guardiola and has scored 11 goals in six games this season, including two Champions League hat-tricks. Kevin De Bruyne is injured so it will be interesting to see how Aguero copes without his chief creator.

Form guide…

Celtic: WWDLWW

Man City: WWWWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 7.45pm

TV: BT Sport 2.

Odds…

Celtic: 19/2

Man City: 4/11

DRAW: 5/1