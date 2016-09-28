Pep Guardiola has made three changes from the Manchester City side who beat Swansea on the weekend for tonight’s ‘Battle of Britain’ against Scottish champions Celtic.

Kevin De Bruyne, who has been in sublime form this season, is out and expected to miss the next three weeks, with Nolito, who was suspended for the Premier League game against Swansea, replacing him in the starting XI.

John Stones drops back to the bench for the game as has been the case in Europe as Guardiola opts to push Aleksandar Kolarov into the middle of defence with Gael Clichy coming in on the left.

Bacary Sagna is also replaced by Pablo Zabaleta while Sergio Aguero is flanked by Raheem Sterling as the pair look to continue their fine form together.

Hosts Celtic have made two changes to the side that battered Kilmarnock 6-1 on the weekend with goalkeeper Craig Gordon starting between the sticks and Kolo Toure returning to the heart of the back four in place of Jozo Simunovic.

Celtic vs Manchester City line-ups:

Celtic line-up: Gordon, Lustig, Toure, Sviatchenko, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Forrest, Rogic, Sincalir, Dembele.

Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Griffiths, Gamboa, Armstrong, Roberts, McGregor

Manchester City line-up: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), Sterling, Nolito, Aguero

Substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Sane, Navas, Iheanacho, Fernando