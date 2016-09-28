There was an extraordinary moment, as the Champions League’s anthem sounded, when Celtic Park burst into a long and monumental roar of expectation and you saw what the grand European stage means to this place. It was a reminder to those of a Manchester City disposition how it would be to put their suspicions of Uefa behind them, as manager Pep Guardiola has asked, and embrace this competition.

Few British stadiums can create such a noise and the Celtic players were drenched in its spirit, as the rain drifted across the place, carried on the wind whipping up from across Glasgow’s East End. It is 30 years this season since Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in a European Cup final performance described by their playmaker Jimmy Johnstone as “like the Dutch speeded up.” Those days of walking tall among the continent’s giants are long gone because the money talks now and this club, with their miniscule TV revenues, can’t begin to compete but no-one can say they didn’t evoke the spirit of May ’67.

Scott Sinclair, who drove much of their early work, told this week of how the release the city has brought him after his unhappy three years at the Etihad, for whom he was lost without trace when Roberto Mancini signed him. He became an emblem of a club with more spending power than sense. “I was coming home every day and I was angry. I used to get angry all the time,” he said.

Well, this was the night when the 27-year-old put that indignation to work, driving a frequent path down City’s left which put the fear of God into Pablo Zabaleta and Nicolas Otamendi. It was he who ferried in the free kick which was sent on for Moussa Demebele’s opening goal, two minutes into the game. He who took the outside path beyond Zabaleta and crossed for Tim Rogic to spin and fasten a shot onto – blocked. He who won the free kick which the same Australian bent narrowly wide.

City’s players processed back to the centre circle in that second minute wondering what had hit them and when Erik Sviatchenko unravelled a volley a few minutes later you knew that this one was going to be special.

Special did not always equate to divine. It was a performance of classic Brendan Rodgers proportions – his players pressing and harrying and running through walls for him, yet wide open and simply not equipped at times to deal with Guardiola’s team of many talents had to offer. It is never going to look promising when Kolo Toure is facing the force of Sergio Aguero. As Aguero, Raheem Sterling and David Silva weaved their patterns, City looked like they could break through at any time. There was a reason why Celtic lost 7-0 in Barcelona and the struggle to maintain a tight defensive line is one of them.

Sinclair troubled his former club all night long (Getty)

It was Dembele who allowed Celtic to match all of this. This was a night when the young Frenchman’s presence seemed to reveal that Midas touch Rodgers possesses when it comes to finding young talent. The 20-year old cost Celtic £300,000 in compensation from Fulham this summer and that early goal was his 18th in this calendar year and his sixth for Celtic, for whom he has only started five games.

His 19th was the one this place will be talking about for years. A fairly indifferent cross from the left by Kieran Tierney, a badly scuffed attempted clearance by Aleksandr Kolarov and the young French player, lurking behind him, swivelling and shooting. That was 3-2 for Celtic and that was when the stadium truly bounced. The home side had three goals from three shots on target at that stage. They were seizing everything that came their way.

1/22 Craig Gordon: 7 out of 10 Couldn’t do anything about any of the goals but cleared the ball well into the channels and made some important saves.

2/22 Mikael Lustig – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t afford to lose concentration once as City swamped forward.

3/22 Kolo Toure – 8 out of 10 Backs against the wall defending all night with City looking dangerous every time they got near Celtic’s box but was immense.

4/22 Erik Sviatchenko – 7 out of 10 Like Toure he had to chase Aguero all night and did well to keep him quiet in the first half despite all the chaos around him.

5/22 Kieran Tierney – 7 out of 10 Did brilliantly to maraud forward for Celtic’s second and showed a huge amount of desire. The goal may have be taken off him but it didn’t deserve to be.

6/22 Scott Brown – 8 out of 10 A typical Brown performance – full-hearted and left nothing on the pitch as he never stopped running.

7/22 Nir Bitton – 7 out of 10 Did a great job breaking up play and shielding the defence against the ever-moving City forwards.

8/22 James Forrest – 6 out of 10 His clever late run and cushioned volley cross to Dembele set Celtic on their way after only two minutes.

9/22 Tom Rogic – 6 out of 10 Rogic was fantastic in the first half and won the midfield battle against City’s superstars but tired and his influenced waned before he was replaced after 57 minutes.

10/22 Scott Sinclair – 8 out of 10 Looked like a man on a mission in the early stages against his old club but appeared to tire as the game wore on.

11/22 Moussa Dembele – 9 out of 10 Worked tirelessly up front and made up for his mistake for City’s second with two goals of his own.

12/22 Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Look nervous at the start but made a fine stop from Toure after five minutes to stop Celtic going two ahead. Getty Images

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 Exposed for Celtic’s second goal, leaving Tierney in too much space. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 Strong in the air and did well to keep up with the pace of Dembele and Sinclair. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 4 out of 10 Not as impressive at centre-half as he has been previously as he struggled with Celtic’s attack. Dreadful air-kick to gift Celtic their third. Getty Images

16/22 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Lost in the pace of the game initially but grew into it as the match progressed. Getty Images

17/22 Fernandinho – 7 out of 10 Did his usual shift of winning the ball and launching attacks. Scored a vital goal to equalise the first time City looked dangerous. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 7 out of 10 Not at the high standard he set in his first Champions League game for City but still came close on a couple of occasions and even rattled the crossbar. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 David Silva – 8 out of 10 He was the main creator with De Bruyne out and his slick passing and movement was a constant threat to Celtic. Getty Images

20/22 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 Continued his amazing start to the season with a beautifully taken goal. Also had the own goal against his name but showed good work-rate just to track back. Getty Images

21/22 Nolito – 7 out of 10 Had a couple of efforts from the left hand side but nothing too threatening until he followed up well to grab City’s third equaliser. Getty Images

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 5 out of 10 An unusually quiet night for Aguero, especially considering there were six goals scored in total at Celtic Park. AFP/Getty Images

The goal which equalled it out - a stunning one-two between Aguero and David Silva sending the Argentine through; Craig Gordon parrying his shot out for Nolito to tap in – made you feel that the Scottish effort would be in vain. Three times they led but the longest time they held ascendancy was nine minutes and there was a naivety about that. Rodgers’ players were pinned back in their own half, mounting panicky challenges as they tried to resist. Raheem Sterling’s outstanding performance was a reminder of what he briefly brought Rodgers at Liverpool before he only had eyes for City.

But the spirit of Lisbon would resound around Celtic Park once more. The plan had been to mark the achievements of Stein’s team on 67 minutes and no one missed the moment. The noise persisted to the end as Celtic threw themselves into blocks and challenges. Toure made the last vital defensive header. Their hopes in a formidably tough group are intact, though however long the journey lasts, this may be the night which tops them all this season.