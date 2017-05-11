The away goals rule is not a difficult concept to understand, but its use can vary from competition to competition.

Thankfully, in Uefa's flagship tournaments, the rule is applied in a simple fashion.

What is the away goals rule?

In the Champions League and Europa League competitions, if two teams are level on aggregate after 180 minutes of football, the team who has scored the greater proportion of their goals away from home progresses.

For example, Manchester City were eliminated from this season’s Champions League despite drawing 6-6 with Monaco on aggregate.

Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo







12 show all Manchester United player ratings vs Celta Vigo





















1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s side won the first leg at home 5-2 but suffered a 3-1 defeat away. They had conceded twice at Etihad and scored just once on Monaco’s patch, so they were knocked out on away goals.

If both teams have scored the same number of goals home and away after 180 minutes of football, then a result cannot be determined via the away goals rule. A standard, additional 30-minute period of extra time is played.

Do away goals count in extra time?

Yes. In both the Champions League and Europa League, away goals still count in periods of extra time.

If the visiting team takes the lead in extra time under the away goals rule, the hosts must then score twice in order to progress.



Chelsea were knocked out of the 2014/15 Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on away goals in extra time.

Eden Hazard’s 96th-minute penalty had handed Jose Mourinho’s men a 3-2 aggregate lead, but David Luiz’s header 18 minutes later sent the visitors through on away goals.

Do away goals 'count double'?

This is a figure of speech which only serves to cause confusion about a rather simple rule.

Away goals in and of themselves do not 'count double'. If a visiting team is losing 6-0 on aggregate but suddenly pulls one back, the score does not become 6-2.