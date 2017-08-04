  1. Sport
Liverpool and Celtic will discover the identity of their Champions League playoff round opponents on Friday.

Live Updates

What time is the draw?


The draw will be held at 11.00am BST.

Who can Celtic play?

 
Brendan Rodgers' side can play one of the five unseeded teams in the 'Champions' section of the draw. They are...
 
Qarabağ (Azerbaijan, 18.050)
Astana (Kazakhstan, 16.800)
Rijeka (Croatia, 15.550)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel, 10.875)
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic, 8.135)

Who can Liverpool play?


Jurgen Klopp's side can play one of five unseeded teams in the 'League' section of the draw. They are...
 
Steaua Bucharest (Romania, 35.370)
Young Boys (Switzerland, 28.915)
Nice (France, 16.833)
Hoffenheim (Germany, 15.899)
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey, 10.340)

How does the draw work?

 
This one is a little more complicated than your standard Champions League draw.
 
There are 20 teams in the draw but two separate sections - the 'Champions' section and the 'League' section - with, predictably, 10 domestic champions in one and 10 non-champions in the other.
 
Celtic fall into the former category, Liverpool fall into the latter. 
 
In each section, five teams are seeded and five are unseeded. As it happens, both Celtic and Liverpool are seeded in their respective sections so in theory, they should be handed 'easier' ties.
Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of Friday's Champions League playoff draw, involving Liverpool and Celtic.
 
The British pair are each a two-legged tie away from reaching the competition's group stages proper and will discover the identity of their playoff opponents this morning.
 
Jurgen Klopp's side automatically reached this stage of the tournament by finishing fourth in last season's Premier League.
 
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, meanwhile, had to progress through two further rounds to reach this far, beating Linfield and Rosenborg.
 
Stay with us for build-up and updates...

When is the draw?

The draw will be held on Friday 4 August at 11.00am BST.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 11.00am BST.

Who could Liverpool face?

Steaua Bucharest (Romania, 35.370)

Young Boys (Switzerland, 28.915)

Nice (France, 16.833)

Hoffenheim (Germany, 15.899)

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey, 10.340)

Who could Celtic face?

Qarabağ (Azerbaijan, 18.050)

Astana (Kazakhstan, 16.800)

Rijeka (Croatia, 15.550)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel, 10.875)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic, 8.135)

How does the draw work?

The playoff round draw is split into two sections: the ‘Champions’ route and the ‘League’ route.

Liverpool are in the ‘League’ side of the draw, alongside qualifiers from Spain, Italy, Germany and other major leagues, having qualified without winning their domestic title.

Celtic are in the ‘Champions’ side of the draw, along with title winners from the likes of Greece, Denmark and Cyprus.

Both British clubs are seeded on account of their respective coeffecients.

When will the playoff round be held?

The first leg of the playoff round will be played on 15 and 16 August, with the return legs played the week after on 22 and 23 August.

