How does the draw work?

This one is a little more complicated than your standard Champions League draw.

There are 20 teams in the draw but two separate sections - the 'Champions' section and the 'League' section - with, predictably, 10 domestic champions in one and 10 non-champions in the other.

Celtic fall into the former category, Liverpool fall into the latter.

In each section, five teams are seeded and five are unseeded. As it happens, both Celtic and Liverpool are seeded in their respective sections so in theory, they should be handed 'easier' ties.