Liverpool and Celtic will discover the identity of their Champions League playoff round opponents on Friday.
When is the draw?
The draw will be held on Friday 4 August at 11.00am BST.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 11.00am BST.
Who could Liverpool face?
Steaua Bucharest (Romania, 35.370)
Young Boys (Switzerland, 28.915)
Nice (France, 16.833)
Hoffenheim (Germany, 15.899)
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey, 10.340)
Who could Celtic face?
Qarabağ (Azerbaijan, 18.050)
Astana (Kazakhstan, 16.800)
Rijeka (Croatia, 15.550)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel, 10.875)
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic, 8.135)
How does the draw work?
The playoff round draw is split into two sections: the ‘Champions’ route and the ‘League’ route.
Liverpool are in the ‘League’ side of the draw, alongside qualifiers from Spain, Italy, Germany and other major leagues, having qualified without winning their domestic title.
Celtic are in the ‘Champions’ side of the draw, along with title winners from the likes of Greece, Denmark and Cyprus.
Both British clubs are seeded on account of their respective coeffecients.
When will the playoff round be held?
The first leg of the playoff round will be played on 15 and 16 August, with the return legs played the week after on 22 and 23 August.
