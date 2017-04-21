  1. Sport
Champions League draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Monaco discover their semi-final fate

After a dramatic quarter-final round the final four will learn their fate

The final four will be decided at the draw on Friday morning Getty

And then there were four.

After a dramatic set of quarter-finals only the best four teams in Europe remain with a place in the showpiece final in Cardiff now only two games away.

Real Madrid survived an epic two-legged to and fro with Bayern Munich thanks to some typical Herculean Cristiano Ronaldo heroics while city rivals Atletico join them after seeing off a stubborn Leicester over two legs.

Real Madrid 4 Bayern 2 player ratings

  • 1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10

    Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

  • 2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10

    His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

  • 3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10

    More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

  • 4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10

    Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

  • 5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10

    Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

  • 6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10

    Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

  • 7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10

    Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

  • 8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10

    Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

  • 9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10

    Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

  • 10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10

    Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

  • 11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10

    A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

  • 12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10

    Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

  • 13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10

    Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

  • 14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10

    Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

  • 15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10

    Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

  • 16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10

    His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

  • 17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10

    Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

  • 18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10

    Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

  • 19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10

    His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

  • 20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10

    Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

  • 21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10

    A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

  • 22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10

    Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

Juventus produced a defensive masterclass to beat Barcelona and keep Leo Messi and Co scoreless over both legs while Monaco became the fourth team in the hat with a hugely impressive win over Borussia Dortmund.

All that remains to be decided is who is going to play who for a place in June's final.

We will have all the latest from Nyon right in the blog below...

 

