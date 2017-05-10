Real Madrid have joined Juventus in the final of the Champions League after disposing of city rivals Atletico thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win on Wednesday night.

Atletico threatened to provide a stunning comeback with two early goals but Isco's strike just before half-time left the hosts with too much to do as Zinedine Zidane's side went through to contest their third final in four seasons.

Italian champions Juventus reached the final on Tuesday night with a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate win over this season’s surprise package Monaco.

But what next? The Independent has all the details about next month’s final between the two European giants.

When is the final?

The final will be held on Saturday 3rd June with kick-off at the usual Champions League time of 7.45pm BST.

Where is the final?

The Champions League will make history this season, with the final hosted in Cardiff for the first time ever.

It will be held at the Principality Stadium, where the Welsh rugby team play in front of 75,000 people, although due to Uefa regulations, that name will not be allowed to be used as it is not an official Champions League sponsor. Instead it will be referred to as the “National Stadium of Wales” or its former name, the Millennium Stadium.

It also means Gareth Bale will return back to the city of his birth for the first time with Real Madrid.

Tickets…

Tickets range from as little as £60 for category four to as much as £390 for a category one.

There is a youth package also available for one adult and one under-14 for £120.

Category 1 £390 Centrally positioned Category 2 £275 Mainly positioned in the corners Category 3 £140 Behind the goals Category 4 £60 Behind the goals on the upper and lower levels Wheelchair £60 One wheelchair user and one companion Easy Access £60 One easy access ticket and one companion Youth package £120 per package One adult and one child (under 14)

Final records…

Juventus will be battling for their third Champions League (or European Cup) crown, having won the tournament in both 1985 and 1996, although it has been 21 years since their last triumph. However, the Italians have been beaten finalists on no fewer than six occasions (1973, 1983, 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2015), which is more than any other side.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been to the final 14 times and won it 11 times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014 and 2016) – more than any other club. They are also bidding to become the first side since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League to successfully defend their title by winning the whole thing back to back.

Key battle…

It’s a little early to look at where the game will be won and lost but the mouth-watering battle between the competition’s greatest-ever goalscorer and greatest-ever goalkeeper will surely dominate the build-up.

Ronaldo has 103 European goals after five across the quarter-finals with Bayern Munich and three across both semi-finals with Atletico.

Buffon, on the other hand, has six consecutive clean sheets in the competition this season, which was ended by Kylian Mbappe’s 69th-minute strike on Tuesday night.

Tasty, right?