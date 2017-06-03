A goal for the ages, a player for the ages, a team for the ages and a feat for the ages.

The European Cup’s most successful ever club have so fittingly and flourishingly ended the 27-year wait for the gold-standard achievement of retaining that great silver trophy, as Real Madrid claimed their 12th Champions League by so convincingly routing Juventus 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo through that strengthened his claim to be considered the greatest player ever with two superb goals and, if there is still some debate about that, there can be absolutely no doubt that this Real Madrid are currently Europe’s greatest team.

In winning his second Champions League as a manager, Zinedine Zidane has fashioned and honed a team that so fantastically responded to every challenge, that just went up a several levels according to the severity of the test. You only have to look at their run, and how they built up to this crescendo.

Few European champions have had a path to the final as difficult as Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and this Juventus, but few teams would have made it look so easy; just getting better and better as the season went on and the stages supposedly got more exacting, just as Ronaldo has seemed to get better and better as a player as he supposedly physically diminished.

It was hard not to feel sympathy for Gigi Buffon and manager Max Allegri, but also hard to say they deserved victory. Real just suffocated their surging start, rendering Mario Mandzukic’s brilliant goal little more than a consolation.

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Player ratings







23 show all Juventus vs Real Madrid: Player ratings











































1/23 Champions League final player ratings Which players impressed and who struggled in Cardiff? Getty

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Ronaldo's fine opening goal. Made several impressive saves though, including one to deny a dangerous dipping shot from Modric. Had little chance with any of the goals. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Caught out for pace on a couple of occasions, but his expert positional awareness always got him out of trouble. Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Effective at both ends of the pitch. And it was his inch-perfect long pass that led to Mandzukic's wonder goal. Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 6 out of 10 A typically powerful display from the influential defender although Ronaldo escaped him to score Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Got forward well and played an important part in Juve's goal, but should have done better defensively for Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 6 out of 10 Took a number of wild shots from outside the area and failed to make his presence felt in the middle of the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Not the German's best display. Also unfortunate to see Casemiro's long-range hit and hope clip his heels and loop into the goal. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Dani Alves - 6 out of 10 Didn't offer as much going forward as usual. Made a superb first-half tackle to deny a rampaging Ronaldo. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Wasted a free-kick in a very promising position by blasting it into the wall and picked up a needless early booking. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 No Juventus player made more tackles than the hard-working Croatian. Also happened to score one of the best Champions League final goals of all-time. Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Worked tirelessly and assisted Mandzukic's wonder goal, but didn't have many chances of his own/ Getty Images

13/23 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Could possibly have done better with Mandzukic's goal, appearing to dive with the wrong hand. Didn't have too much else to do. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Made more fouls than any other player on the pitch although also made a couple of crucial interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10 A commanding performance from the imposing French defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Sergio Ramos - 7 out of 10 Managed to keep his temper in check and led the tackle count for Real Madrid. Getty Images

17/23 Marcelo - 7 out of 10 Another brilliant performance from the full-back. Defended resolutely and has such a good understanding with Isco and Ronaldo down the left. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Toni Kroos - 6 out of 10 The game rather passed the German by. Was given some rough treatment by the Juventus players. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 A powerful performance. He scored the crucial second goal with a fortuitous long-range strike. UEFA via Getty Images

20/23 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 A brilliant performance from Modric, whose perceptive run and quick-thinking led to Ronaldo's third goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Isco - 7 out of 10 Continued his good run of form with another bright display. Had a couple of good shots, too. Getty Images

22/23 Karim Benzema - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the France international. Teamed up with Ronaldo well and was withdrawn for Bale late on. Getty Images

23/23 Cristiano Ronaldo - 9 out of 10 Superb. Another economical display from Real's main man. He might have touched the ball the second least amount of times of anybody on the pitch, but he touched it when it mattered most. The game-changer and the man of the match. Getty Images

By the end of this, Juve were unrecognisable from the team that started the game, and for so much of the season. Real were just that good, upped it that convincingly, something all the more creditable given how Juve came out.

A pace was set when Miralem Pjanic powered a volley at goal that Keylor Navas did brilliantly to pound away. Juventus were at this point pounding the Spanish champions… so, in a match where so many players were performing at such a high level, it was probably inevitable that its best star would choose that moment of difficulty to offer yet another defining - and record-breaking - moment.

On 20 minutes, with Juventus finally being pushed back a bit, Ronaldo surged through the centre of the pitch before exchanging passes with Dani Carvajal and sweeping the ball into the corner of the net. It took a deflection, but was still a deft finish given he so clearly seemed to have the picture of the strike in his mind before even shaping to shoot.

Ronaldo celebrates winning yet another European cup ( Getty )

He is now clear on his own as the only player to score in three modern Champions League finals, although his predecessor - in so many ways - Alfredo Di Stefano scored in five in the old European Cup.

There were times when this seemed like it was going to be a goal-laden match of that era, except for the glorious reality that this represented the best of modern football, the game played at high speed and high sophistication.

That was pretty much the only way to describe Juventus’ response, as they scored a goal to rival Zidane’s from 2002. On 27 minutes, they scored a goal for the heavens, pretty much in the heavens.

Mandzukic scored one of the all-time great goals ( Getty )

Leo Bonucci first so supremely pinged the ball forward, in what was the only time in the move when the ball touched the ground of the Real half before it touched the net, as Alex Sandro then volleyed a cross for Gonzalo Higuain to chest up and tee up. Mario Mandzukic then rose up, arching a beautiful effort over Keylor Navas, his despairing dive only making the goal look even better.

Brilliant.

If that was a team goal of the level that the Champions League final has scarcely seen, Real then showed they are a team that Champions League has scarcely seen, with Ronaldo showing he is a player the Champions League has scarcely seen.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players this competition has seen ( Getty )

Zidane’s side just upped it, killing the entertainment of the contest by so entertainingly killing Juventus.

From the second half, it was relentless, and the eventual game-breaking goal was a reflection and extension of what was happening. Juve were just battered back, as Casemiro battered the ball back towards Gigi Buffon’s goal on 60 minutes, the deflection to take it past the goalkeeper not lucky but a consequence of the pattern of play.

If that was all strength, though, the game-clincher was all stealth and stunning velvet movement.

Modric picked out Ronaldo for the vital third goal ( Getty )

Luka Modric picked out Ronaldo with one of those passes he is celebrated for, and Ronaldo picked his spot with one of those classic number-nine finishes he is celebrating for, leading to raucous Real celebrations.

The game was at that point won, as Juve began to lose their heads, with Juan Cuadrado getting sent off for a second booking, before substitute Marco Asensio slipped home the Spanish champions’ fourth goal.

Cuadrado saw red late on ( Getty )

Juventus were by then a very distant second best, as Real won their second successive Champions League and third in four years.

By so fittingly ending the long wait for that record and defending the trophy, they have undeniably reclaimed their place as the competition’s defining club, with Ronaldo one of its defining modern players.