Real Madrid became the first team in history to defend the Champions League with a ruthless exhibition of winning football.

It's not that pretty or especially innovative but it's incredibly effective band a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and two more from Casemiro and Marco Asensio were enough to see off Juventus despite a wondergoal from Mario Mandzukicc which briefly had them level.

It makes them the first back-to-back winners in the competition's history and extended their own record-setting personal tally to 12.

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Ronaldo's fine opening goal. Made several impressive saves though, including one to deny a dangerous dipping shot from Modric. Had little chance with any of the goals. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Caught out for pace on a couple of occasions, but his expert positional awareness always got him out of trouble. Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Effective at both ends of the pitch. And it was his inch-perfect long pass that led to Mandzukic's wonder goal. Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 6 out of 10 A typically powerful display from the influential defender although Ronaldo escaped him to score Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Got forward well and played an important part in Juve's goal, but should have done better defensively for Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 6 out of 10 Took a number of wild shots from outside the area and failed to make his presence felt in the middle of the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Not the German's best display. Also unfortunate to see Casemiro's long-range hit and hope clip his heels and loop into the goal. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Dani Alves - 6 out of 10 Didn't offer as much going forward as usual. Made a superb first-half tackle to deny a rampaging Ronaldo. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Wasted a free-kick in a very promising position by blasting it into the wall and picked up a needless early booking. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 No Juventus player made more tackles than the hard-working Croatian. Also happened to score one of the best Champions League final goals of all-time. Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Worked tirelessly and assisted Mandzukic's wonder goal, but didn't have many chances of his own/ Getty Images

13/23 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Could possibly have done better with Mandzukic's goal, appearing to dive with the wrong hand. Didn't have too much else to do. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Made more fouls than any other player on the pitch although also made a couple of crucial interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10 A commanding performance from the imposing French defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Sergio Ramos - 7 out of 10 Managed to keep his temper in check and led the tackle count for Real Madrid. Getty Images

17/23 Marcelo - 7 out of 10 Another brilliant performance from the full-back. Defended resolutely and has such a good understanding with Isco and Ronaldo down the left. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Toni Kroos - 6 out of 10 The game rather passed the German by. Was given some rough treatment by the Juventus players. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 A powerful performance. He scored the crucial second goal with a fortuitous long-range strike. UEFA via Getty Images

20/23 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 A brilliant performance from Modric, whose perceptive run and quick-thinking led to Ronaldo's third goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Isco - 7 out of 10 Continued his good run of form with another bright display. Had a couple of good shots, too. Getty Images

22/23 Karim Benzema - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the France international. Teamed up with Ronaldo well and was withdrawn for Bale late on. Getty Images

23/23 Cristiano Ronaldo - 9 out of 10 Superb. Another economical display from Real's main man. He might have touched the ball the second least amount of times of anybody on the pitch, but he touched it when it mattered most. The game-changer and the man of the match. Getty Images

Here's what we learned in Cardiff:

Cometh the hour, cometh Ronaldo

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Again. Another final, another two Cristiano Ronaldo goals. The Portuguese's opener was his seventh in the his last four Champions League games and in doing so made him the first player since Alfredo di Stefano to score in three separate European Cup finals. Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. Anonymous for large portions of the game he still scored twice. He is the definition of the man for the big occasion. What better possible quality is there to have?

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed another two goals in a clinical display of finishing ( Getty )

Super Mario's moment of magic

If Ronaldo's opener lit the touchpaper Mandzukic's equaliser added the fuel to the flames. The Croatian produced a moment of magic the likes of which we have possibly never seen. The touch, the vision, the technique and the temperament. They were all there as he volleyed Juve level with a sensational goal which had the Bianconeri dreaming of victory. Alas it was not to be.

Casemiro the hero

When Real needed a hero the unlikeliest stepped up to the plate. Casemiro doesn't score many, and this one came in fortuitous fashion by the way of a hideous deflection off Sami Khedira, but it broke open the gates and Madrid never looked back. With so many stars on show alongside him a defensive midfielder is never likely to hit the headlines in this team but the young Brazilian deserves every bit of credit that comes his way. His tireless work sets the stage for the superstars to do what they do. In Cardiff he had his moment in the sun too.

Casemiro did the dirty work before getting himself on the scoresheet too ( UEFA via Getty Images)

One game too far for Juve

Juve have swept all before them in their run to the last two of this year's tournament but this was one game too far for the Old Lady. They started like a train and had Real on the backfoot but never looked likely to keep up such a relentless tempo and as their efforts dwindled so did their chances. By the time Ronaldo tapped in Madrid's third the game was lost. It's a sad end for what is a great team, but you fear for the likes of Buffon, Chiellini and Barzagli to name but a few this may have been their last chance now gone.

Juve couldn't do enough to beat Real ( Getty )

Zidane the history man

He may not have the tactical nous of a Conte or the rallying cries of a Mourinho but Zidane has now done what no man has done before him has done and retained the Champions League. Critics will say that this Real Madrid team, more nuts and bolts than glitz and glamour, don't deserve such an honour, but the Frenchman won't care and the scorecards infamously have no pictures. His team may not be the prettiest or the most tactically astute but they win. And what's more important than that?