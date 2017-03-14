Leicester City continued their miraculous story in Europe thanks to goals from captain Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton - but what did we learn?

Schmeichel takes after his father in Europe

Peter Schmeichel was a monster in goal for Manchester United in Europe, with memories of his star-jump save against Juventus in 1999 still fresh in the memory – and it appears that Kasper has taken after his dad on the European stage. The Leicester stopper’s penalty save last week, along with a string of others, kept the Foxes in the tie and they could have been out of it as early as the fourth minute on Tuesday night. He made a number of key saves but the way he got up and saved Steven N’Zonzi’s weak penalty after conceding it was heroic.

1/22 Kasper Schmeichel 9 out of 10 Made a superb early save from Nasri which set the tone for Leicester’s historic performance. Became the hero of the hour when he saved N'Zonzi's late penalty. Undoubtedly the man of the tie given his equally impressive performance in the first-leg. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Danny Simpson 7/10 His distribution left a lot to be desired – just under half of his 18 passes ended up being intercepted – but he made two crucial interceptions and linked up nicely with Mahrez. Getty Images

3/22 Wes Morgan 7/10 Leicester’s captain became the first ever Jamaican to score in the Champions League when he bundled in the opener. Made several crucial clearances and appears utterly transformed from the player that was struggling so desperately under Claudio Ranieri. Getty Images

4/22 Robert Huth 7/10 Put in a tremendous shift alongside Morgan. Although the thought of the pair of them trying to keep the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala is nothing short of terrifying. Getty Images

5/22 Christian Fuchs 8/10 Fantastic. A real danger going forward, combining nicely with Albrighton, and he had two good chances to get on the score-sheet. Equally impressive at the back where he relentlessly pressed Vitolo, preventing the Spaniard from flourishing. Getty Images

6/22 Wilfried N'Didi 7/10 Another valiant performance from N’Didi in the middle of the park. Got the better of Steven N’Zonzi and almost got the better of Vicente Iborra, too. Stayed in defensive positions and allowed Drinkwater to get forward. Getty Images

7/22 Riyad Mahrez 7/10 Repeatedly cut inside from the right-wing where his passes in-between the Sevilla defence impressed. Assisted Morgan’s goal, and should have assisted a counter-attacking goal for Islam Slimani, but took too long to pick his pass. Getty Images

8/22 Danny Drinkwater 6/10 Missed a fine chance to score in the first-half but ultimately a good performance. His passing could have been better, though. Getty Images

9/22 Marc Albrighton 8/10 A superb performance from the left-winger. Overlapped with Fuchs nicely down the left, so much so that Sampaoli was forced into an early double substitution. Scored a lovely second goal, bringing the ball under control and rifling a low shot past Sergio Rico. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Shinji Okazaki 7/10 Did what he usually does. Ran hard, pressed high and never allowed Sevilla’s defence the opportunity to build their attacks from the back. Getty Images

11/22 Jamie Vardy 7/10 Back to his industrious, tenacious, relentless best. Didn’t get on the scoresheet but kept creating opportunities for himself. Did well not to react to Samir Nasri’s provocations in the second-half, too. Getty Images

12/22 Sergio Rico 6/10 There was little he could have done to keep out Wes Morgan’s header from close range. And Rami should be blamed for Leicester's second, not Rico. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Nicolás Pareja 5/10 Not a particularly good night for the Argentinian. Made several important clearances but his distribution left an awful lot to be desired. Too often passed the ball straight to a Leicester player. Getty Images

14/22 Gabriel Mercado 5/10 Sevilla struggled down the right, with Albrighton and Fuchs both causing a number of problems, and Sampaoli responded at half-time by hauling off his largely ineffective right-back. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Adil Rami 6/10 Had been one of Sevilla’s better players up until the second goal, which he was at fault for. His headed clearance didn’t have enough on it and was directed straight at the feet of Albrighton, who promptly lashed a low shot past Rico. Getty Images

16/22 Sergio Escudero 6/10 Didn’t look as threatening as he in the first-leg in Andalusia. Was incredibly unlucky not to level the score in the second-half, though, with an unconventional, dipping strike which rattled the underside of the crossbar. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Steven N’Zonzi 4/10 Typically good in the air, playing in the heart of Sevilla’s midfield alongside Iborra. But his passing left a lot to be desired and he looked uncomfortable in possession whenever pressed. Missed a late penalty, his low effort struck nervously and far from the corner. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Vicente Iborra 6/10 Calmer and more composed in possession than N’Zonzi. Won a number of crunching tackles and stopped a mazy run from Albrighton early in the second-half with a well-timed challenge. Getty Images

19/22 Pablo Sarabia 5/10 Posed little threat to Fuchs down the right. Struggled alongside Mercado playing behind him, and was also withdrawn by Sampaoli in a bold double substitution at the break. Getty Images

20/22 Samir Nasri 5/10 The good: His repeated running in behind Leicester’s defence and his range of passing. The bad: Stupidly picking up a second yellow late in the second-half for an altercation with Jamie Vardy before attempting to get the English forward sent off. The ugly: An incandescent Martin O'Neill slamming the Nasri on BT Sport for being overweight. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Vitolo 5/10 It tells you everything about the winger’s all-action performance that he made the highest number of tackles of any Sevilla player (5). Will have been disappointed not to offer more going forward, however. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Wissam Ben Yedder 5/10 Looked dangerous in flashes but was ultimately on the ball too few times to truly threaten. On the occasions he did shoot, he failed to test Schmeichel. Missed a sitter of a rebound in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

Life in the King Power yet

What an atmosphere! The King Power has been noticeably flat at times this season as the Foxes has failed to live up to the heights of last season. However, from the cringe-worthy banner of Craig Shakespeare with what appeared to be a pack of hounds, to the thousands of flags being waved, it created a scene that couldn’t not inspire the players. The crowd played their part as best they could and it looked like it brought out the fight in Leicester’s players.

The King Power was electric on Tuesday night ( Getty )

Vardy is relentless

Vardy was Leicester’s best player in the first half as he ran and ran and ran at Sevilla’s defence. He never gave them a moment rest and was extremely clever in the way he won fouls to give his teammates a breather. For the opening goal he smartly played the ball back into the path of where Shinji Okazaki would have run if he wasn’t upended. He put his body on the line and allowed himself to get clattered by Sevilla’s centre-halves in the hunt for free-kicks, even if the referee controversially ignored most of his claims around the area.

Vardy did not stop running despite missing a couple of decent chances ( Getty )

Nasri still hasn’t grown up

Samir Nasri looked like he was getting back to his best at times during the tie and drew a couple of good saves from Schmeichel on the night. But no, his juvenile, selfish side is still at the forefront as his idiocy in getting sent off gave Leicester a get out of jail free card at a time when Sevilla looked certain to score. Vardy may have exaggerated the strength of the headbutt as the pair came together but the sheer stupidity to put yourself in that position in the first place, having already picked up a yellow card, is unforgivable. The way he refused to leave the field and continue to chase after Vardy could see him receive further punishment though.

Nasri's moment of idiocy cost Sevilla ( Getty )

Leicester compound Arsenal miseries

Wenger has failed to take Arsenal to the quarter finals for seven straight seasons ( Getty )

Arsenal have spent the last seven years trying to get past the last 16 of the Champions League and haven't managed it, even when facing lesser teams that Sevilla. During that period of time, the Foxes have gone from League One to the depths of Europe's elite competition. If a club who have had the struggles of Leicester this season – begrudgingly sacking a much-loved manager and battling relegation – can do it, then why are Arsenal so unable to do so? Arsene Wenger will have more questions to answer after this.