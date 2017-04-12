  1. Sport
Bayern vs Real Madrid, Atletico vs Leicester live: Latest scores from Champions League quarter-finals

Live Blog

Follow the latest from Wednesday's quarter-final first legs

A Leicester supporter meets Atletico's mascot before kick-off Getty

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the pick of Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-finals, while Leicester City face Atletico Madrid on their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

Follow live coverage on our blog below...

 

Tuesday's Champions League result

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0

Wednesday's Champions League fixtures

Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City

