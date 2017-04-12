Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the pick of Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-finals, while Leicester City face Atletico Madrid on their first appearance at this stage of the competition.
- Bayern Munich and Real Madrid form one of the Champions League's richest and most intense historical rivalries
- They are reigning European champions and Spanish league leaders, but are Real Madrid actually any good?
- Leicester fans sing 'Gibraltar is ours' in clashes with Spanish police ahead of Atletico Madrid quarter-final
- Leicester not in Madrid to make up the numbers, says boss Craig Shakespeare
- Craig Shakespeare denies stabbing Claudio Ranieri in the back for Leicester job
- Filipe Luis compares Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez to Diego Costa and Eden Hazard
Tuesday's Champions League result
Juventus 3 Barcelona 0
Wednesday's Champions League fixtures
Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City
