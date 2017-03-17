Leicester City will be in the hat for the Champions League quarter-final draw after completing a remarkable 3-2 aggregate victory over Sevilla.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday 17 March, following the completion of the last-16 ties on Wednesday.

What time is the draw?

Proceedings will begin at 11.00am GMT, with the draw following shortly after.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

If, however, you cannot watch the draw, you can follow it live on The Independent’s live blog.

How does it work?

The draw is unseeded and there will be no ‘country protection’, meaning teams from the same domestic league can be drawn against each other.

The team drawn first will play the first leg at home, with those drawn second away.

When will the Champions League quarter-finals take place?

This year’s quarter-final first legs will be played across 11/12 April, with the return legs played the following week across 18/19 April.