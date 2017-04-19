Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will make up one half of Friday's Champions League semi-final draw after safely progressing from the last eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick but benefited from some questionable refereeing decisions as Zinedine Zidane's side saw off the challenge of Bayern Munich.

Atletico, meanwhile, brought Leicester City's fairytale to an end, beating the Premier League champions 2-1 on aggregate.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday 17 March, following the completion of the last-16 ties on Wednesday.

What time is the draw?

Proceedings will begin at 11.00am BST, with the draw following shortly after.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

If, however, you cannot watch the draw, you can bookmark this article which will turn into The Independent’s live blog.

How does it work?

As per usual at this stage of the competition, the draw is unseeded and there will be no ‘country protection’, meaning teams from the same domestic league can be drawn against each other.

The team drawn first will play the first leg at home, with those drawn second away.

When will the Champions League semi-finals take place?

This year’s semi-final first legs will be played on 2 and 3 May, with the return legs played the following week across 9 and 10 May.