It’s clash of the titans as Chelsea and Manchester United go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Follow all tonight's action below as both sides bid to book their spot in the last four of the competition.

When is it?

Kick-off is 7.45pm on Monday, 13 March, at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

BBC One will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Marcus Rashford. With Manchester United continuing to juggle the demands of Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup football, there’s every chance the young England star could feature against Chelsea. Whether he makes an appearance off the bench or starts for Mourinho, Rashford could have the chance to prove his worth once again. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out through suspension, United need someone to step up to the big occasion. Can Rashford be that man?

Can Rashford fill Ibrahimovic's shows? ( Getty )

Best stat…

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (W6 D5), last losing to them 3-2 in October 2012.

Player to watch…

Diego Costa. With three goals from his last three games, Chelsea’s Costa is a man enjoying another upturn in form. Having gone four games without a single goal to his name throughout February, the Spaniard is once again firing on all cylinders. Conte has hinted he would field a strong side against United so expect the forward to be in the mix for Monday night’s game.

United will need to keep an eye on the Spaniard (AFP/

Past three meetings…

Chelsea 4 Manchester United 0, Premier League, October 2016

Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1, Premier League, February 2016

Manchester United 0 Chelsea 0, Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWDWD

Manchester United: DDWWWW

Odds…

Chelsea to win: 17/20

Manchester United to win: 37/10

Draw: 5/2