Bayern Munich scored three goals in the first 25 minutes of their pre-season clash against Chelsea to comfortably beat Antonio Conte’s men 3-2.

Chelsea’s new £72m striker Alvaro Morata came on after 63 minutes and played on the left-wing but was unable to make an impact in Singapore.

After two minutes Rafina scored Bayern’s opener and Thomas Muller quickly headed in a second before being allowed to run from inside his own half and finish from outside the box to make it 3-0.

Marcus Alonso scored just before half time while Michy Batshuayi found the back of the net seven minutes from time to save some face for the Premier League champions.

Here’s five things we learned:

Chelsea lacking sharpness

To say a team are off the pace in a pre-season match is nothing new, however Chelsea, who have only played one match before this, looked like a side limping to the end of a gruelling season. Forget being one, two or three yards short of pace, the Blue could not get near Bayern who were playing only their third game of the offseason.

Last season Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante marshalled the midfield, covered every blade of grass as they did so. Against Bayern, Chelsea’s midfield unit was absent. The German Champions exploited the gaping holes behind Chelsea’s midfield and were handed the time and space to do so.

Antonio Conte's side were missing their usual sharpness ( Getty )

Moses and Alonso continue to be a threat

In a bleak first half for Chelsea, the only rays of light came in the form of Victor Moses and Alonso who continue to impress. The two wing-backs combined for Chelsea’s first goal when Moses’ low cross was met by Alonso at the back post.

The duo looked mature and provided Chelsea’s main source of creativity in the absence of Eden Hazard who is recovering from a broken ankle.

James Rodriguez’s has a point to prove

James Rodriguez was forced away from Real Madrid in search of more regular game time and today he looked electric against Chelsea. The Columbian was allowed to roam freely in the final third and twice came close to scoring his first goal for his new club.

James Rodriguez has a chance to get his career back on track at Chelsea ( Getty )

In the first half he headed over from close range but his best chance came in the 59th minute when his goal-bound was blocked by Gary Cahill.

Lively start to life for Morata

Chelsea’s £72m striker took to the field in the 63rd minute to the loudest cheer of the evening and took up a position on the left of a front three alongside Michy Batshuayi and Willian.

The Spaniard did not have any opportunities to shoot but looked lively in possession around the edge of the box.

Alvaro Morata in action for Chelsea ( Getty )

Bayern mean business

Bayern Munich, as ever, look like a complete side and will undoubtedly take some beating as they aim to claim another Bundesliga title. At times, the German champions, who were without Manuel Neur, Jerome Boating, Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal and Thiago, were a class above above their English opponents. Every pass, run, tackle and interception was timed to perfection as the Baverian stamped their authority on the match from the off.