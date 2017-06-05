Cristiano Ronaldo is to be the new face of EA Sports' Fifa franchise.

The 31-year-old superstar, who has previously been the face of rival game Pro Evolution Soccer, takes over just days after winning his fourth Champions League title.

“It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18, It’s a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen," he said.

Ronaldo also takes over on the cover of the video game more commonly associated with his rival, Lionel Messi.

Messi has repeatedly graced the game's front, including four consecutive appearances from 2013-2016.

But Ronaldo has taken over, and you can see him star in the latest trailer above.