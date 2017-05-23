Gareth Bale and Luka Modric were left bewildered after Real Madrid’s title success on Sunday, when the former Spurs duo realised there would be no trophy presentation after the club’s final day victory over Malaga.

Real needed only to avoid defeat at the La Rosaleda Stadium to win their first league title since the 2011/12 season. In the end, goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema saw them win 2-0, meaning they beat Barceona to the title by three points.

After the victory, the players began celebrating on the pitch, with the injured Bale appearing from the bench to join his team-mates in full kit, ready for the trophy presentation.

But he was caught on camera looking completely nonplussed when Real Madrid’s press officer, Juan Camilo Andrade, informed both him and Modric that they would not be receiving the trophy.

“La Liga present the trophy after next season has started,” he told the confused looking players. “We will celebrate here and go inside and that's it.”

Bale is then filmed running over to his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to pass on the news, although the Portuguese star appears to have already been told.

After being told “there’s no trophy” by an amused looking Bale, Ronaldo simply replies: “I know. It’s a f***ing joke.”

The players continued their celebrations on the pitch for around 15 minutes, before later posing for pictures in the away dressing rooms.

If last season is anything to go by, Real Madrid could have a long wait before they finally get their hands on any silverware.

2015/16 champions Barcelona only received the trophy in October, at the official La Liga prize-giving gala.

A clutch of other awards are also handed out at the ceremony, including 'La Liga World Player' as well as the best manager and best women's player awards.